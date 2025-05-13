"It would be stupid" - Joe Cole on whether Chelsea should sack Enzo Maresca if they miss out on UCL

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has advised the club not to part ways with manager Enzo Maresca even if they fail to secure UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. Cole opined that the Italian manager has done a good job in his debut season at the club and should be given more time.

Maresca was appointed head coach at Stamford Bridge at the start of the 2024-25 season, replacing Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues have blown hot and cold under the former Leicester City boss and risk missing out on a Champions League spot.

Chelsea's top-five hopes suffered a setback following their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday (May 11). The Blues are currently in a Champions League spot - fifth place - in the Premier League table, but are only ahead of Aston Villa due to a better goal difference. Nottingham Forest are also lurking behind, with only one point separating the Blues from Nuno Espirito Santos' side.

Maresca will hope that his boys can pick up wins in their remaining two league games to ensure Champions League qualification. They will face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday (May 16) before wrapping up the season away at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, May 25.

Joe Cole believes that Enzo Maresca deserves to keep his job even if the Blues fail to finish in the top five. He opined that there have been significant improvements under the Italian manager and urged the club to keep faith in him.

He said on The Dressing Room Podcast (via The Chelsea Chronicles):

“Even if he (Maresca) missed out on Champions League football by a point, I think there’s been progress. It would be stupid to think we’ll change it up again. This is a process. Chelsea’s project – I think not next season but the season after – Chelsea have to be competing and challenging for all trophies, the Champions League and the Premier League.”

Despite their struggles in the league, the Blues have performed well on the continent and could win a trophy under Maresca when they face Real Betis in the Conference League final on May 28.

Jamie Carragher on whether Chelsea will qualify for the UEFA Champions League

Pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Chelsea will not secure a Champions League ticket for next season. He predicted the Blues to beat Manchester United in their next league fixture, but doesn't see them defeating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The former Liverpool defender tipped Aston Villa to secure a top-five spot at the expense of the Blues and the Tricky Trees. He said on Sky Sports (via The Chelsea Chronicles):

"Chelsea will beat Man United. It’s whether they can beat Nottingham Forest away. There will be a big atmosphere there."

"Maybe even if they can’t get Champions League football, I think Nottingham Forest, last game of the season, the supporters will be desperate to say almost like a big thank you for the season that they’ve had. They’ve got European football, great achievement. I actually think it’ll be Chelsea and Nottingham Forest who miss out and Aston Villa get in," Carragher added.

Chelsea last played in the UEFA Champions League during the 2022-23 season, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual winners Real Madrid.

