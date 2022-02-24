“It suits him, and he looks comfortable” – Kevin Campbell names Manchester United player who is ‘showing his class’ under Rangnick

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell feels Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is finding his feet under Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils acquired Sancho from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for around £73 million last summer. However, the Englishman struggled to make a significant impact on arrival, failing to register a single goal or assist under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sancho, though, appears to have hit his stride at Old Trafford, with Rangnick now in charge of the team. He provided two assists in Manchester United's 4-2 Premier League victory over Leeds United at the weekend, where he was named the Man of the Match.

Campbell thinks Sancho's experience in Germany has stood him in good stead at Manchester United. The former Arsenal frontman explained that the 21-year-old looks comfortable under former RB Leipzig manager Rangnick. Campbell told Football Insider in this regard:

“It has taken him a bit of time to settle in. Listen, nobody can doubt Jadon’s talent. United were all over the place at times this season. Now that there is a bit of structure, he is finding his feet."

“He is probably used to the way Ralf Rangnick wants to play, from his time in Germany. It suits him, and he looks comfortable. He is starting to perform and is getting a few goals and assists. When you spend that sort of money, you want to get that best out of these players. He is definitely showing his class now.”

Sancho followed up his stellar performance at Leeds with a start against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. He played 82 minutes for United before he was replaced by Jesse Lingard.

The England international helped Rangnick's side earn a 1-1 draw against the reigning La Liga winners at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Round of 16 tie will conclude on March 15 at Old Trafford.

How has Jadon Sancho fared for Manchester United so far?

Jadon Sancho had a slow start to his stint with the Premier League giants. He scored just two goals across competitions for Manchester United during the first half of the season.

However, he appears to be getting back to his best since the turn of the year. Sancho has had 29 touches in the opposition area in February. Only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (35) and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (33) have managed more in the Premier League during this period.

Sancho, who is contracted till 2026, has contributed two goals and as many assists in 21 league games this season. The 21-year-old forward will look to add more goals and assists to his tally as United eye a top-four finish.

