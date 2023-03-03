"It would not surprise me" - Pundit claims Arsenal star might stay at club for 'a number of years' after massive turnaround in form

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Alan Hutton has tipped Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka to stay at the club for several years following a dramatic turnaround of fortunes at the Emirates. The Swiss has enjoyed a brilliant season with Mikel Arteta's side.

Xhaka has scored four goals and provided five assists in 33 games across competitions this term. He has flourished in a more advanced role and has been a key part of the Gunners' surge towards their first league title since 2004. It had seemed that the player was on the verge of leaving the north Londoners last summer.

Hutton has backed Xhaka to remain with Arteta's side for years amid his brilliant campaign. He told Football Insider that the midfielder's dramatic turnaround is a testament to his character:

"I think it is an amazing turnaround, and it just shows you what type of guy he is. He is a fighter; he is willing to put in the hard yards to show everybody that he is more than capable."

The former Premier League defender reckons Arsenal's midfield currently suits Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder is slotted in alongside Thomas Partey and Jorginho, which allows him to advance forward:

"The midfield at Arsenal at the moment really suits him. The likes of (Thomas) Partey, Jorginho, it frees him up a bit to go and play a bit further forward. So it would not surprise me if they offer him a new contract, and he stays for a number of years."

Xhaka is reportedly in talks with the Gunners over extending his stay at the Emirates, with his current contract expiring next year. The Swiss touched on how close he was to leave the Emirates before Arteta changed his mind:

“I was very, very close (to leaving). When I say that, it was like I only had to take my stuff and leave the door. Mikel was the guy who stopped me leaving. I had a good conversation with him."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright highlights Gabriel Jesus' importance to Gunners

Gabriel Jesus hasn't featured for Arsenal since last November after sustaining a knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Brazil. He impressed with Arteta's side before being sidelined, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 20 games across competitions.

Gunners youngster Eddie Nketiah has stepped up in his absence, but Jesus' importance to the north Londoners hasn't gone unnoticed. Ian Wright says that his former side's left flank, specifically Gabriel Martinelli, has suffered without the Brazilian striker up front. The Gunners legend said (via the Sun):

“Yes, we have Jesus coming back, which will then hopefully fire up (Gabriel) Martinelli even more because our left-hand side has missed Jesus."

Wright explained how Jesus and Martinelli linked up:

"Jesus would interchange with Martinelli, and he would get inside, and we would get a little bit more going on our left side.

He concluded:

“That has been a bit redundant even though Martinelli has scored some goals, he’s had to come off the bench to do that. It feels like a whole side of Arsenal is not working.”

Jesus is working on getting back to full fitness. However, he will likely not be part of the Gunners' visit of Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4) in the Premier League.

