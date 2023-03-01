"It wasn't a surprise" - Real Madrid's Toni Kroos reacts to PSG star Lionel Messi winning FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has stated that he wasn't surprised by Lionel Messi winning the FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award for 2022.

Messi finished first in the voting to lift the award in a ceremony held in Paris on Monday, February 27. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar beat French star Kylian Mbappe and Kroos' Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema, who finished second and third respectively.

Many felt Benzema deserved the award as he spearheaded Real Madrid's charge to the La Liga title, UEFA Champions League crown and Supercopa Espana last season. However, Messi received maximum votes by dint of his superlative displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Kroos acknowledged that World Cup performances play a huge role in determining the FIFA The Best awards in years where the tournament takes place. As a result, the German wasn't surprised by Lionel Messi winning the award. He said (as quoted by @theMadridZone on Twitter):

“In a year after the World Cup, the tournament is always an important point when it comes to awards. He was the featured player there. So it wasn't a surprise.”

Messi enjoyed an incredible 2022 World Cup, guiding Argentina to their first title in the tournament since 1986. La Pulga recorded seven goals, including a brace in the final against France, and three assists in 10 matches. The PSG star also won the Golden Ball, awarded to the best player at an edition of the World Cup.

He has also enjoyed a fantastic start to the ongoing club campaign, recording 17 goals and 16 assists for the Parisians in just 28 matches in all competitions.

"This is a recognition to the group" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi credits teammates for his FIFA The Best success

Lionel Messi, as he has often done, was quick to praise his teammates upon receiving the FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year award on Monday. The Argentine legend said during his acceptance speech (as quoted by @RoyNemer on Twitter):

"They make me more nervous than I am. It's a pleasure to be back here, among the top three. Mbappé and Benzema had a great year. I want to thank my teammates. Today, we are here with [Argentina head coach Lionel] Scaloni and Dibu [Emiliano] Martínez, on their behalf."

Lionel Scaloni was named the FIFA The Best Men's Coach of the Year, while Emiliano Martinez won the FIFA The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Messi went on to add:

"This is a recognition to the group for everything we did, without it we wouldn't be here. This year was crazy for me, I was able to achieve my dream after fighting so hard, searching for it and insisting."

The PSG superstar also stated that lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina was one of the greatest moments of his life:

"In the end it came (winning the World Cup) and it is the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career. It is a dream for any player and very few can achieve it. Thanks to God, I was able to get it."

La Pulga is currently focused on the club season with PSG. The Parisians hold an eight-point lead atop Ligue 1 after 25 matches, but trail 1-0 in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich.

