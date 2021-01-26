“It was no surprise” – Steven Gerrard slams Chelsea for not supporting Frank Lampard

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard slammed Chelsea‘s decision to sack Frank Lampard, pointing out it was a decision keeping in line with the club’s lack of patience with managers.

The former Reds midfielder played almost his entire career for Liverpool and was one of the greatest midfielders of his generation. He won every major trophy except the Premier League with the Reds and had a healthy rivalry with Lampard, who played for Chelsea. After retiring, Gerrard had a short stint with the Liverpool youth team before taking charge of Scottish side Rangers in the summer of 2018.

The Liverpool legend was recently asked about Lampard losing his job, and Gerrard couldn’t hide his displeasure with Chelsea’s decision. The Rangers boss spoke highly of the former Blues manager and then slammed the London side for not sticking with their manager through a crisis.

“[I’m] Gutted for Frank, he’s an ex-friend of mine, someone I respect greatly. Knowing the guy, he’ll be back before no time. He’ll dust himself down and he’ll get ready to get back involved. I think he’ll use this time to spend with his family, he’s obviously got a young family and one on the way.”

“I’m disappointed for him. I thought it was a very swift exit on the back of a positive result at the weekend. But I don’t know the details, I don’t know how it’s been with him, the relationships that he’s had inside the club. But I did think it was an opportunity for Chelsea to reach out and support him during this tough period of results, rather do what they've done. But Chelsea have got a history for that, so it was no surprise.”

Steven Gerrard thinks Chelsea missed an opportunity to show their support for Frank Lampard. pic.twitter.com/NQZqHcDlSw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 26, 2021

Lampard was relieved of his duties on Monday, around 24 hours after the FA Cup victory over Luton Town.

Thomas Tuchel set to take charge at Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

Lampard spent around £200m in the summer but paid the price for a poor run of form that sees Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table after 19 games.

Advertisement

The announcement of Thomas Tuchel as new Chelsea manager is ‘just a matter of time’... paperworks and contracts set to be completed. 🔵🤝 #CFC #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2021

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel is all set to take charge at Stamford Bridge and he will be hoping to be on the bench when the Blues face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. The German manager has reportedly been given an 18-month deal, while Chelsea will have the option of extending his deal by an additional 12 months.