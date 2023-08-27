“It surprises me and it doesn’t" - Inter Miami star in awe as Lionel Messi scores for club on MLS debut

Inter Miami full-back DeAndre Yedlin gave his verdict on Lionel Messi after the Argentine ace scored on his MLS debut against the New York Red Bulls yesterday (August 26).

Lionel Messi has led the Herons admirably since signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club on July 15. The 36-year-old has plundered 11 goals and provided three assists in just nine appearances across all competitions, helping Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup.

Despite being named on the bench on his MLS debut yesterday against the New York Red Bulls, Messi was still able to get on the scoresheet in the 89th minute, continuing his stellar run of form.

This sealed an important 2-0 victory for Inter Miami after Diego Gomez had given his side the lead in the 37th minute.

Former Newcastle United star DeAndre Yedlin was full of praise for the Inter Miami skipper. He said (via GOAL):

“It surprises me and it doesn’t. It surprises me because it’s just unbelievable to see, but it doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it."

He added:

“When we found out that he wouldn’t be starting, I expected there was going to be a couple angry fans. But if I was a kid or a fan and I came, I would want to see the greatest to ever play the game, as well, so I can’t blame them."

Lionel Messi has also helped guide Inter Miami to the US Open Cup final, where they are set to face Houston Dynamo on September 27.

The Herons will next be in action against Nashville on August 30. They will have to make do without Messi's services due to his commitments with the Argentina national team.

"Finally rid of the rude"- PSG ultras unveil anti-Lionel Messi banner outside Inter Miami's stadium

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras appear to still be harboring a vendetta against Lionel Messi. A few of them were recently pictured unveiling a hateful banner outside Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium.

The Argentine superstar plied his trade for PSG for two seasons between 2021 and 2023 before departing to Inter Miami as a free agent. During his time at the French capital, he scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 appearances, helping the club win two Ligue 1 titles.

However, fans grew disgruntled with the 36-year-old towards the end of his spell there, with many questioning his commitment to the club. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner was signed to help PSG win the UEFA Champions League, a feat they failed to accomplish.

A banner stating "MESSI: FINALLY RID OF THE RUDE” was spotted outside the stadium. It can be viewed below:

PSG ultras held many protests against Lionel Messi during his time at the club. However, it appears that some have followed him to Miami, despite his success at his new club.