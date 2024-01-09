"It won't take long" - Liverpool star provides positive update on hamstring injury recovery

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has sent a reassuring message to fans regarding his fitness. The Hungarian midfielder insists that he will not be on the sidelines for too long.

The Merseysiders secured Szoboszlai's services from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported £60 million. He has played an important role in Jurgen Klopp's side this season in their battle in the Premier League title race.

The midfielder has played all 20 of Liverpool's league fixtures this season, coming off the bench only once. He has recorded four goals and three assists in 26 appearances across competitions this term.

Szoboszlai picked up a hamstring injury in the Reds' 4-2 win over Newcastle United at Anfield in their Premier League clash on New Year's Day. He was taken off after an hour of action and was seen walking awkwardly off the pitch.

The Hungary international missed his side's subsequent fixture against Arsenal in the FA Cup 3rd Round as a result, which Liverpool won 2-0. While speaking at an awards event in his home country on Monday night (January 8), he told M4 Sports (as quoted by 90min):

"I'm getting better. The first game of the year didn't go as planned [for me], but it won’t take long and I'll be back."

Liverpool will next face Fulham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield. However, Klopp has confirmed Szoboszlai is unlikely to feature in the clash on Wednesday, January 10.

Liverpool dealt injury blow with star set to be sidelined 'for a few weeks'

Reds assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be on the sidelines for at least a few weeks. He said that the England international sustained a knee injury against Arsenal, although he played the full 90 minutes.

Ljinders told the club's official website:

"First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game. So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let's see after that."

Alexander-Arnold has been a crucial playmaker for Klopp this season. The right-back has been deployed in a hybrid role by the German boss that sees him move into midfield on occasion to offer more in attack.

He has provided nine assists in 25 appearances across all competition for the Merseyside outfit this season and also score two goals.