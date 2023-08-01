“It takes a lot to make me smile!” – Trent Alexander-Arnold offers honest opinion on being Liverpool vice-captain after surprise from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up about his appointment as the vice-captain of the club, expressing his surprise at the promotion.

Ahead of the announcement, Alexander-Arnold admitted to expecting a stern reprimand from manager Jurgen Klopp. This is due to his recent instances of giving the ball away during pre-season training.

However, much to his astonishment, he was appointed as the deputy to newly appointed captain Virgil van Dijk.

The announcement, made on Monday, confirmed that van Dijk would take over the captaincy from Jordan Henderson, marking a significant shift in leadership for the Merseysiders.

With James Milner departing for Brighton this summer, Alexander-Arnold filled the role of vice-captain, a position that also holds important responsibility.

Despite the surprise of his new role, Alexander-Arnold appears to be embracing the challenge wholeheartedly. In a candid conversation with reporters (via GOAL), the versatile defender humorously shared his initial thoughts when Klopp approached him about the vice-captaincy:

"At first I thought he was going to tell me to stop giving the ball away! It was a lovely surprise to be honest, not one I was expecting at that moment. I thought we would have a conversation about that sort of thing at some point, but not at that moment. But it was special. It was a moment I will remember."

The Liverpool full-back continued:

"I feel ready (to step up). I feel like I’ve been a leader and I lead by example with the things I do on a daily basis. The lads see me as someone in a leadership role. I’m happy the manager and staff see that too. I want to make sure I take responsibility for what I do and how the team performs as well. It’s an amazing position to be in. There’s more responsibility to make sure we succeed and achieve the things we want this season."

He added:

"I’ve put in a lot of hard work up until this moment to reach these kinds of milestones. It is a moment where I’ve reflected and thought I’m proud of myself. It made me smile and I’ve been very happy. It takes a lot to make me smile!

"I’ve never been shy about what my ambitions are… to captain this club. This is a pathway and a stepping stone to that. It’s a role and responsibility I’m looking forward to and I can’t wait to get the season started."

Liverpool's next challenge awaits on Wednesday, as they face the formidable Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly. With Alexander-Arnold settling into his new leadership role, he will hope he can start improving the team's performance and synergy on the pitch.

Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia hits roadblock; eyes on Brazilian midfielder Andre

The Reds' efforts to secure Romeo Lavia from Southampton has faced a setback as the Saints rejected the Merseyside club's improved bid for the Belgian international.

Despite Liverpool's latest offer edging closer to Southampton's £50 million asking price, it fell short of their initial £40 million valuation for the talented midfielder.

As negotiations continue, Liverpool are now exploring alternative options to bolster their squad, including turning their attention to Fluminese midfielder Andre, according to SkySport.

The pursuit of the 22-year-old gained momentum after he earned his first cap for the Brazilian national team in their friendly match against Senegal in June.

Evidently impressed by his performance, the Merseyside giants have officially approached Fluminense to discuss the possibility of bringing the promising midfielder to Anfield.

The midfielder's desire to make the move to the Premier League has intensified, and reports suggest that a potential transfer fee of approximately £20 million has been mentioned.