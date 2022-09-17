"It takes time to heal. Not very pretty things happened" - PSG sporting director says Neymar is still a bit wary of fans, opens up on the Brazilian's relationship with Kylian Mbappe

Amid rumors of a clash between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, PSG's sporting director Luis Campos has come out to debunk the rumors making the rounds in the media. He also opened up on the tense relationship between the Brazilian superstar and the Parisian faithful.

There have been several stories over the last couple of weeks claiming that Neymar and Kylian Mbappe aren't on good terms. Some reports have stated that the Frenchman ordered PSG to sell his Brazilian counterpart after renewing his contract this summer.

Luis Campos has branded all those stories as false, insisting that the club never contemplated parting ways with the 30-year-old. When asked if the rumors were true, Campos said, as quoted by Le10Sport:

"No, completely wrong. I listened, I even heard weird things like when Kylian signed, that he demanded that Neymar leave. No, because we count on the three players who are in front, the truth is that they are high-quality players."

"Kylian, last year, he was the best player in the world with a difficult year, the adaptation of Leo Messi which takes time, Ney, who was injured. And Kyllian for a long time, he made the difference to become the champion of France. I think he's a huge player.”

The Portuguese assured fans that the Brazilian part of the project at the Parc des Princes and said:

"Neymar is a very good player and I think above all, there is no doubt about that and above all the things I have listened to before, he is saying that I listened badly. Because he always arrives on time, he works at all training, he hasn't missed training. I see a Neymar involved in the team project, I see a Neymar involved in the club project."

The Brazilian's relationship with PSG fans hit a rock last season as he was booed by the Parisian faithful following their elimination from the Champions League. Luis Campos admits that the player was hurt by the gesture from the fans and believes it will take time for the wound to heal.

The Portuguese explained:

"Time will close this wound of last year. It takes time to heal. Not very pretty things happened. I didn't see it, I listened to them afterwards. Hard things happened on an emotional level and I think we have to let it heal."

How Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have fared with PSG this season

Luis Campos has denied that Kylian Mbappe encouraged PSG to sell the Brazilian.

The Brazilian appears to be a man on a mission this term and has raised his level of performance significantly since the campaign kicked off. So far, he's recorded 11 goals and seven assists in 10 appearances across all competitions.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has picked up from where he left off last season. The Frenchman has contributed 10 goals for PSG in eight matches across all fronts.

