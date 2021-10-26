"It is a team without feet or head" – Club legend Luis Suarez slams Barcelona after El Clasico defeat

Barcelona legend Luis Suarez Miramontes has criticized the Catalan giants following their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Sunday's El Clasico.

According to the former Spain midfielder, the team is currently a far cry from what it used to be and will likely go nowhere this season.

"Barca is not going anywhere: many do not measure up," the former Barcelona star was quoted as saying.

"The team is not like it was a few years ago, but it is not to play this way either. It is not aggressive nor does it play as a team. Too many players don't measure up. It is a team without feet or head."

Barcelona have turned to Ansu Fati for inspiration upfront after the young forward made his highly anticipated return from injury last month.

Luis Suarez Morientes has expressed concerns over the burden of expectations apparently being placed on the teenager. He remarked:

"Barcelona has very little strength in attack and a total disorder in defense. That way it doesn't go anywhere. If Madrid had pushed against us, they would have scored four. Barcelona cannot live off a kid who has been around for a year and a half [Ansu Fati]."

Barcelona put up a shambolic display in El Clasico on Sunday and were made to pay for it as Real Madrid subjected them to a 2-1 defeat at Camp Nou.

David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored for the visitors while Sergio Aguero bagged a consolation for the hosts.

Ronald Koeman's future at Barcelona is up in the air

Barcelona have a mountain to climb this season

It's been a terrible campaign for Barcelona so far, with the Blaugrana finding decent results hard to come by in recent games.

The Catalan giants currently rank ninth in La Liga with 15 points, having won just four of their nine games in the Spanish top flight.

A bigger challenge awaits them in the Champions League. Ronald Koeman's men have lost two of their three fixtures in the tournament this season and will need to step up their efforts to progress to the next round.

Barcelona will next take on Rayo Valecano in a La Liga clash tomorrow evening.

