 "It would be a terrible mistake" - Gael Clichy sends Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stern warning ahead of Manchester City clash

Gael Clichy has warned Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta not to rely on the counter-attack in the Gunners' upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester City on Sunday (31 March).

The Frenchman has urged Arteta to put the pace on City from the get-go, insisting that it would be unwise to let the English champions play in possession. The former Arsenal and Man City defender said (via Metro):

"Arsenal need to have the courage to go to their place and say, ‘We are going to be in your face.’ Not many teams have managed this, the only two are Liverpool and Arsenal."

"I think it would be a terrible mistake for Mikel to try and play on the counter and leave the ball to Manchester City. You can let them have some of the ball because they’re at home but you must play your own game."

The Gunners lead the Premier League table on goal difference ahead of second-placed Liverpool while Manchester City trail a point behind in third. Clichy believes it is imperative for the north Londoners to secure all three points this weekend, with only ten games left to go this season. He added:

"Arsenal cannot lose on Sunday. A draw will still keep them ahead of City in the table but I am not sure a point is enough against a team like City. You want Arsenal to go and try and get the three points, because even with a five-point lead right now in the season, this isn’t a guarantee of anything."

The Gunners have recorded 20 wins, four draws, and four losses in the English top tier this season and have 64 points while City have recorded 19 wins, six draws, and three losses.

"I think it’s beautiful to see" - Gael Clichy heaps praise on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ahead of Manchester City clash

Gael Clichy lavished praise on Mikel Arteta for the job he's done so far at the Emirates. The pundit believes the Spaniard has built a team that can challenge Manchester City's dominance in the Premier League.

Arteta took over the reins at Arsenal in December 2019 after three years as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager at Manchester City. The Spaniard initially struggled, with the Gunners finishing eighth in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns.

Arteta's side managed to climb up the table and finish fifth in the 2021-22 season, before their valiant effort against City in the title race last term. Arsenal sat at the top of the league for 248 days before a string of losses in the final stretch saw them lose out on the title to Manchester City.

Clichy admitted that he would love to see Arteta help the Gunners end their 20-year wait for a league title. He said:

"I think if there is one club that can match what City have been doing over the last decade, it’s Arsenal. The way they have built the team, the process they have started a few years ago with Mikel Arteta coming in; I think it’s beautiful to see."

"You want them to be successful because it’s a team that deserves to be at the top. They need to win the title to validate the work they have been doing, we all know that, but it’s nice to see a fresh, young team with hunger competing against a team that have been here for years."