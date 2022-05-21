"It is time for him to get the players" - Martin Keown points out two areas Arsenal will need to improve next season

Former Arsenal player Martin Keown believes that the Gunners need to improve in attack and midfield next season. The pundit claimed the Gunners need to use the summer transfer window to replace the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal have had an up-and-down campaign, which could see them finish fifth in the Premier League table. They are two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just one game to go.

One of the major areas of concern for Mikel Arteta has been their lack of striking options. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have contributed just 15 goals between them in all competitions this season. Both strikers' contracts with the club also expire in the summer. Hence, the Gunners will certainly be in the market for a new forward.

Keown identified the strikers as a problem for Arsenal this season and said on talkSPORT:

“As a defender, I was talking about Ian Wright, Thierry Henry and Nicolas Anelka the other day, these guys give you belief that you can win games. We [defenders] throw ourselves in front of balls to black things, because eventually, they [strikers] are going to get the chance to win us the game. [Eddie] Nketiah has done an amazing job, but we know he is a second-string striker, not an A-liner.”

He added:

“If we go back to Arsene Wenger when he sat down when leaving, he said he wanted mature players, 28 to 29-year-old’s. Arsenal have had the youngster team in the Premier League this season, I admire where they are going, but they need to fill it with experience."

Keown revealed that he saw a few problems in the current Arsenal team, especially in their match against Newcastle United. The Gunners lost 2-0 at St. James' Park in the Premier League on May 16 and were completely outplayed by the Magpies.

Speaking about his former side's weaknesses in the game, Keown said:

"I can see problems when I look at the team. People will say you have never managed, but I have been in successful teams. Tactically, I saw issues against Newcastle about being too deep, and players acting as individuals."

He added:

“[Takehiro] Tomiyasu was exposed, with nobody supporting him in front. It always seems to be the youngsters that are carrying the club, it is a very young group, and the obvious thing is to pack the team with some experience. I presume that is what will happen this summer, but fifth place us a huge disappointment for me as an Arsenal fan."

Martin Keown believes Arsenal need to strengthen their midfield

Keown also pointed out that the Gunners need an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka in midfield. He said:

“The middle is where the club needs to strengthen, I think with [Granit] Xhaka, it is time for change, I am not saying get rid of him completely. I just feel if he is coming on and making a contribution in midfield, then he needs to get better and develop."

He added:

“[Thomas] Partey has been injured for long periods of the season, and [Albert Sambi] Lokonga has been deemed to be not quite good enough. Mohamed Elneny, is he the answer? So the midfield, that engine room is a key area which needs to be better.”

Arsenal will take on Everton on May 22 on the final matchday of the Premier League 2021-22 season. If they win against the Toffees and Norwich City beat Spurs, Arteta's side may yet snatch fourth place and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal @Arsenal "We're going to be cheering for Norwich and after that, we're going to take this club to the next level."



A few words from the boss ahead of our final pre-match press conference of the season



| @M8Arteta "We're going to be cheering for Norwich and after that, we're going to take this club to the next level."A few words from the boss ahead of our final pre-match press conference of the season #ARSEVE | @M8Arteta 💬 "We're going to be cheering for Norwich and after that, we're going to take this club to the next level."A few words from the boss ahead of our final pre-match press conference of the season 👇 #ARSEVE | @M8Arteta https://t.co/dH3ZTI1ps9

