"It could be time" – Liverpool urged to sell Virgil van Dijk in the summer

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has asserted that Liverpool should offload Virgil van Dijk after his below-par performance in his team's 5-2 UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat to Real Madrid.

The Reds slumped to a dispiriting loss against Carlo Ancelotti's outfit at Anfield on Tuesday (February 21). Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah bagged a goal each in the first half. Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema registered a brace apiece and Eder Militao netted from a corner-kick.

Van Dijk, 31, put in an uncharacteristic shift against the La Liga giants throughout the 90 minutes. He completed 55 passes, made one block and eight recoveries, and won just one aerial duel and zero tackles.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "We're not robots, sometimes mistakes happen."



In his column for The Times, Cascarino hit out at Van Dijk for failing to guide Joe Gomez properly during Real Madrid's fourth goal. He wrote:

"Gomez plays Rodrygo onside and is then unfortunate with a deflection, but Virgil van Dijk should not escape criticism. As the senior centre back, he should recognise that his defensive partner is struggling and ensure that the back line is flat. However, the Dutchman was often raising his eyebrows or looking to the ground."

Urging Liverpool to cash in on the star defender, Cascarino added:

"This body language reminds me of Van Dijk's final season at Southampton, when he was pushing for a move to Anfield. Five years on, I think it could be time for Liverpool to consider selling him soon. The Van Dijk that was among the best in the world has disappeared."

Van Dijk, who arrived from Southampton for £75 million in 2018, has registered 18 goals and 11 assists in 207 appearances for the Reds.

Football Daily @footballdaily



"That was SHAMBOLIC from Liverpool."



did NOT hold back "What makes me laugh is Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four about two months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment." 🤣"That was SHAMBOLIC from Liverpool." @Carra23 did NOT hold back "What makes me laugh is Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four about two months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment." 🤣"That was SHAMBOLIC from Liverpool." 😳@Carra23 did NOT hold back 👀 https://t.co/Y2XpFmOuUc

Liverpool eyeing sensational summer move for promising Bundesliga defender: Reports

Speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol. He said:

"They probably need someone in defensive positions and this is why it's going to be a crucial summer because it's the end of the first era of Jurgen Klopp, who will surely be backed. Do keep an eye on Josko Gvardiol because many top clubs are monitoring him including, of course, Chelsea as they wanted him last summer. Manchester City too. Liverpool are also currently monitoring the player."

Providing insight into the 21-year-old's valuation, Romano added:

"Nothing will be decided in February or March, it will take time. But we know that Leipzig want to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back ever and it's a crucial point in the story. Many clubs are keeping an eye on him and the Reds have also sent their scouts to follow the player multiple times in the space of last few months."

