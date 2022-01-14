"It took me longer than I thought to be okay" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi issues update after testing positive for COVID-19

PSG ace Lionel Messi is on the road to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

He tested positive for the infection nearly two weeks ago and has missed all of PSG's games since.

The Argentine has returned to training recently but is likely to remain sidelined for their upcoming Ligue 1 clash with Brest on Sunday.

However, much to the delight of the club and fans alike, he posted a message on social media affirming he's almost recovered and will return to action soon.

On his official Instagram account, he wrote:

"Good afternoon! As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received and tell you that it took me longer than I thought to be well but I'm almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the court."

"I've been training these days to get 100%, very nice challenges are coming this year and hopefully very soon we can see each other again. Thanks!!!"

The post was accompanied by a picture of himself and his wife Antonella Rocuzzo in their Paris home.

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a shock transfer from Barcelona last August following a contract farrago that prevented him from extending his stay at the Camp Nou.

His time in the French capital so far hasn't been plain-sailing, with recurring injuries wreaking havoc on his time on the pitch.

It has affected his league form, with the Argentine netting just once in 11 games, though he's chipped in with five assists.

In the Champions League, though, Lionel Messi has looked alright, helping the side reach the round of 16 of the competition with five goals from as many games.

Lionel Messi's return couldn't have come soon enough for PSG

PSG's league form has dwindled recently, drawing four times in their last five games to see their lead at the top of the table cut to 11 points.

Lionel Messi played three of those draws in full before the Parisians drew 1-1 with Lyon without him last weekend.

Leo Messi has been ruled out of this weekend's match against Brest.

While his own form has left a lot to be desired, he's forged an excellent partnership with Kylian Mbappe that's become crucial to cutting opposition sides open.

Without Lionel Messi (and Neymar, who's sidelined with a knee injury), Mbappe is left to do it all by himself and Messi's return will cut him some slack.

