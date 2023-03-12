"It is totally impossible" - Journalist close to Lionel Messi rules out one club from race to sign the Argentine

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague, who is close to Lionel Messi, has ruled out a move to Newell's Old Boys for the PSG star. He claims that the Argentine wants to remain in Europe and play elite football for another couple of seasons.

Messi has admitted that it is his dream to play for Newell's Old Boys before hanging up his boots. The PSG star never got to play for his hometown club as he moved to Barcelona at a young age.

Balague was speaking to the BBC when he claimed that Newell's Old Boys are not in Messi's plans right now. He believes there is no chance of a move happening this summer and said:

"It is totally impossible that he goes to Newell's Old Boys this summer, despite rumours. He wants to continue in elite football. He has not thought of going to Newell's this summer and there has been no chance of that happening for next season."

However, the journalist has not ruled out a move to MLS. He claimed that the player's camp have turned down an official offer from Inter Miami CF, but the MLS club's sources are confident of a move.

"Messi's camp insist there is no official offer from Major League Soccer side Inter Miami yet, but Inter sources are confident they have put all their cards on the table for Messi and will wait for his decision."

Sergio Aguero hints at Lionel Messi joining Newell's Old Boys

Sergio Aguero dropped a hint earlier this year by claiming that Messi was seriously considering a move back to Argentina.

He told UOL:

"He [Lionel Messi] is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell's."

He was swiftly stopped by Maxi Rodriguez, who brushed off the claims and said it is just a rumor. He added:

"Kun is Kun. He can't keep quiet. We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let's wait and see what happens. We will not get ahead of the facts."

Lionel Messi could be back playing in a Newell's Old Boys jersey this summer as there are plans for a testimonial match for Maxi Rodriguez.

