“It was tough for him changing country" - Roberto De Zerbi backs Chelsea star to overcome difficult start to Stamford Bridge career

Roberto De Zerbi has sympathized with his former Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk amid a tough start at Chelsea but backs him to eventually come good. The Ukrainian winger joined the Blues from Shakhtar in an £89 million deal in January 2023.

The Brighton & Hove Albion boss spoke ahead of his side's clash with Mauricio Pochettino's men tonight (May 15). He was asked about Mudryk (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"It was tough for him changing country, changing the level of difficulty of the league."

Mudryk, 23, has competition to break into Pochettino's starting XI consistently. The west Londoners coach has other options for the wing such as Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, and the injured Christopher Nkunku.

De Zerbi alluded to this while praising Pochettino for how he's handled the 18-cap Ukraine international:

"The competition inside of the Chelsea squad is higher than Shakhtar. But he’s a smart guy, he loves football and I think the management of the club, of Pochettino, has been right because now he’s playing very well and he’s a big, big talent."

Mudryk has struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge, yet to cement himself as a regular starter. He's managed seven goals and two assists in 40 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea fans were excited when the young attacker arrived last year as the Blues beat Arsenal to his signature. He's made a slow start but has shown glimpses of promise with his blistering pace.

The pacey forward flourished under De Zerbi at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in the early stages of his career. He posted two goals and nine assists in 19 games across competitions.

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk suggested fans should curb their expectations for next season

Mykhailo Mudryk urged cautions with expectations over next season.

Chelsea have enjoyed a recent upturn in form that has propelled them into the hunt for European qualification. They sit seventh in the league which means a place in next season's UEFA Europa Conference League.

The west Londoners could improve on that by beating Brighton tonight depending on how Newcastle United fare against Manchester United. They are level on points with the Magpies who are sixth which means Europa League football.

Pochettino's men have won three on the bounce and the mood is understandably high around Stamford Bridge. One fan asked Mudryk on Instagram what he expected next season.

Mudryk gave an honest answer, advising the fan not to get carried away:

"Expectations are [what] kill our happiness.’’

Mudryk will hope to play a part in the closing stages of this season with just two games remaining. Chelsea travel to the Amex to face Brighton tonight before Bournemouth at home on Sunday (May 19).