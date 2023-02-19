"It was a tough six weeks but I'm back" - Virgil van Dijk sends warning to Premier League rivals after Liverpool return

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has expressed his delight at returning to action for the Reds. He also sent a warning to the club's Premier League rivals following their win against Newcastle United.

Liverpool faced Newcastle at St. James' Park in their 22nd Premier League match of the season on Saturday, February 18. They went into the game looking to build on their 2-0 victory over Everton.

The Magpies had not tasted defeat at home this season prior to their match on Saturday. However, goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo saw Jurgen Klopp's side claim all three points.

Having won two matches on the bounce, the Reds are now just six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand. Apart from the victory, they were boosted by the return of Van Dijk to the starting line-up.

The Dutchman made his first start for the club in almost two months against Newcastle after returning from a hamstring injury. Speaking after the match, he revealed that he is pleased to be back in action. He said [via The ECHO]:

"It feels very good [to be back from injury.] Being healthy is the most important thing in the world. It was a tough six weeks but I'm back, hopefully I will do everything in my power to recover and be ready for the Champions League game, it is very massive for us."

"It's a lot of hard work behind the scenes but I'm happy to be contributing to the team. I think this whole season has proven any team can beat any team. We want to find consistency with what we have been doing the last five years. We want to be building consistency as a club.”

Van Dijk also sent a warning to Liverpool's rivals by pointing out that they are the only team to beat Newcastle on Tyneside despite their struggles this term. He said:

"The red card changed the game a little bit. We could have done better, but there is a reason why we are the only team to win here [at St. James' Park].”

Liverpool face Real Madrid next

The Reds, who have struggled for most of the season, appear to have hit their stride at the right time. They are scheduled to face Real Madrid at Anfield in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday, February 21.

With the likes of Van Dijk back from injury, Liverpool will be feeling positive going into the tie. It remains to be seen if they can take their winning streak to three matches on Tuesday.

