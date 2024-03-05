"It is true" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal have joined race to sign striker with €100m release

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal have joined the list of clubs interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential move to sign a striker for a while now. They are reportedly interested in signing Brentford's Ivan Toney and have also been linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen in the summer.

However, the north London side have also identified Gyokeres as an option, who has a €100 million release clause in his contract. Romano reported in his 'Here We Go' podcast about the same and said (via Football Fancast):

“Yes I think there will be movement, this is the feeling, there is a release clause into the contract of Viktor Gyokeres and it is €100m. So this is the price, even when in January we had rumours about English clubs moving around Gyokeres, the message from Sporting was very clear, the release clause or nothing."

Romano pointed out that Portuguese clubs can be tough to negotiate with and also confirmed that the likes of Arsenal are interested in Gyokeres. He said:

“We know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, we all remember what happened for example with Enzo Fernandes to Chelsea, Pedro Porro to Tottenham – you have to pay the release clause until the end of the negotiation.

“They will not give up, so this is how they negotiate in Portugal, this is also likely for the Viktor Gyokeres deal. Arsenal scouts were in attendance to follow Viktor Gyokeres, it is true, but there are also other clubs in the race.”

Expand Tweet

Gyokeres has been in excellent form for Sporting this season, having arrived from Coventry last summer. The 25-year-old Swedish striker has scored 32 goals and provided 11 assists in 35 games across competitions this campaign.

Arsenal could let striker leave this summer for €50 million: Reports

As per Fichajes.net, the Gunners are open to selling Eddie Nketiah this summer for a transfer fee of around €50 million.

The English striker has mostly been restricted to the bench this season, starting just 13 games across competitions. He has scored six goals and provided five assists in overall 32 appearances. With Arsenal touted to sign a new striker in the summer and Gabriel Jesus already there, Nketiah could depart the club.

However, with his contract expiring in 2027, the north London side value him at around €50 million. Crystal Palace and some other Premier League clubs have shown interest in the 24-year-old.

Nketiah graduated through Arsenal's academy and has made 163 senior appearances, contributing 38 goals and 10 assists.