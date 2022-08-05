"It is true! I dream big" - Club president says he wants to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United 

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an escape route from Manchester United by Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves, who has publicly revealed his desire to sign the striker.

The 37-year-old wants to leave United this summer after the club's failure to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo was impressive last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across all competitions on his return to Manchester.

However, it was not enough to catapult them over Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the league table. Erik ten Hag's side, on the other hand, have made it clear that they want to retain Ronaldo.

A number of clubs, including Chelsea, Sporting CP, and Bayern Munich, have been linked with the Portugal international. Corinthians have now thrown their name to the hat via their president, who spoke on Ulissescast via Mundo Deportivo (h/t Mirror):

"It's true, I dream big [about signing Cristiano Ronaldo]. This is Corinthians! Aren't Willian and Renato Augusto here? In football everything is possible and I have the obligation to give my best for Corinthians."

Alves claimed that the presence of players such as Renato Augusto and Willian at the Neo Quimica Arena proves that the club is capable of signing superstars. He added:

"Is it possible? I don't know. We didn't try, we didn't investigate, there was no such possibility, but we are keeping an eye on him. Imagine that he suddenly wants to play in Brazil..."

Given Ronaldo's desire to play in the Champions League, it is highly unlikely that he will join a club outside Europe. A move to South America could be possible in the future, but Ronaldo showed last season that he can still play a starring role at a big European club.

Manchester United honcho personally involved in discussions to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club

According to The Athletic, Manchester United owner Joel Glazer is personally involved in discussions to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner trying to force an exit is an embarrassing look for a club of United's stature. He signed a two-year contract at the club last summer, with the option to be extended by another year.

Manchester United are reportedly continuing to keep tabs on Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko. However, a deal for the RB Salzburg striker could be complicated due to his price tag.

Sesko could be eyed as a replacement for Ronaldo, who is almost twice as old as the 19-year-old. It remains to be seen if the former Juventus star will leave United this summer and if United sign a replacement in the event of his exit.

