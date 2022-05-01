"It could be true" - Real Madrid president Florentino Perez drops huge hint about potential Kylian Mbappe signing

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dropped a huge hint over the potential signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 23-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid targeting the French star in the last two transfer windows. PSG have resisted Los Blancos' efforts to lure the Frenchman away from the Parc des Princes. However, the striker's contract expires this summer, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Perez, though, has said that he hasn't thought about the forward, who has a remarkable record of 24 goals in 32 Ligue 1 appearances. He told Movistar when asked about the potential arrival of the Frenchman (via LiverpoolEcho):

"Fans are excited about Kylian Mbappé? I hadn't thought about it - but now that you tell me, it could be true. Once we will plan the team for the next season, we see what happens."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: "Fans are excited about Kylian Mbappé? I hadn't thought about it - but now that you tell me, it could be true... once we will plan the team for the next season, we see what happens", he told @marca Real Madrid president Florentino Perez: "Fans are excited about Kylian Mbappé? I hadn't thought about it - but now that you tell me, it could be true... once we will plan the team for the next season, we see what happens", he told @marca. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadrid https://t.co/JWt7WSZV1K

Real Madrid wrapped up the La Liga title on April 30, beating Espanyol 4-0. Likewise, PSG have sealed their league triumph with a few games to spare, their eighth title in ten years, tenth overall.

It remains to be seen if Mbappe is still interested in moving to Madrid in the summer.

Even without Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid are flourishing

Benzema (right) has been scoring for fun.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos have returned to the top of Spanish football. Their La Liga title win is their 35th in the competition, and they are in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well.

Ancelotti's side lost 4-3 to Manchester City in a pulsating first leg at the Etihad ahead of the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 4.

However, even without Kylian Mbappe up front, Real Madrid are having an impressive season. Perez commented on Madrid's league win, saying:

"I feel what all Madridistas feel, a great satisfaction. We had the objective of winning LaLiga and winning the Champions League. We have won the first, and now we have to see about the Champions League."

Karim Benzema has been having one of the best seasons of his career. The veteran forward boasts a remarkable record of 26 goals in 30 La Liga appearances this season. He is also the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, scoring 14 times in ten games and continues to show that perhaps Ancelotti's side don't require Mbappe.

Should the French star join his compatriot at the Bernabeu, Mbappe and Benzema would make Real Madrid a force to be reckoned with.

Edited by Bhargav