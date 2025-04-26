“It could turn ugly” - Alan Shearer predicts winner of Liverpool vs Tottenham at Anfield

Alan Shearer has predicted the winner of Liverpool's upcoming Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this Sunday (April 27). The Reds currently stand on the brink of history as they need either a draw or a win to lift their 20th Premier League trophy.

The current record holders are Manchester United, who have 20. However, the Red Devils' struggles in the last decade have seen them fail to clinch another since Alex Ferguson's days in charge. While Manchester City have been the dominant side over the past decade, the Merseysiders have lifted the trophy in the 2019-20 season.

The clash with Spurs is of huge signficance to the fans, who are widely expecting the Reds to beat their visitors and win the trophy. It will certainly be a busy Sunday at Anfield, as the streets will be full of hopeful fans waiting to celebrate Arne Slot's debut Premier League season with victory.

Alan Sherear shares the expectations of the fans, as he predicted to Betfair (via Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool will win the title this weekend by winning against Tottenham. However, Spurs can't afford for it to get messy after losing at home to (Nottingham) Forest and there's every chance that it could.

"It could turn ugly if Liverpool score early and the party celebrations begin at Anfield. This will definitely be a home win."

It has to be said: The Reds have not lost to Tottenham at Anfield since 2011. This doesn't seem likely to change when the two clubs face off on Sunday. Also, Spurs sit in 16th palce, only two spots away from relegated Ipswich Town. They have picked up four losses in their last five league games, and another loss will likely be on the cards against the league leaders.

Liverpool could lose their vice-captain despite Premier League trophy win

Liverpool are widely expected to lose vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer to Real Madrid, despite being on the verge of winning the Premier League. The full-back is part of one of the most exciting teams in England this season, but that has not been enough to sign a contract extension at Anfield.

His current deal will expire by the end of June, and he has yet to speak to the press about his intentions. Other key players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also had uncertain futures at the club. However, Salah has renewed, while Van Dijk has made it clear that his heart lies in Merseyside.

Meanwhile, the Reds are planning for Alexander-Arnold's replacement. They have Flamengo right-back Wesley lined up as a potential option, as per reports (via Express), but they remain linked to other targets in the same position.

