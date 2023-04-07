“It could be because of two girls and two women” – Sergio Aguero aims cheeky dig at Gerard Pique over his goal celebration dedicated to Shakira 

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has taken a sly dig at his former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique while going through the Spaniard’s celebrations dedicated to Shakira.

Putting an end to their 11-year-long relationship, Gerard Pique and Shakira parted ways in June 2022. The star has since released a record-breaking diss track aimed at Pique and his new girlfriend Clara Chia, and left Barcelona with her two boys Milan (10) and Sasha (8). The pair’s split has become one of the most-talked-about breakups in football history.

Formerly a fearsome striker, Aguero has garnered fanfare as a Twitch streamer. During one of his recent streaming sessions with fellow streamer Ibai Llanos, Aguero decided to review Gerard Pique’s best moments, specifically goal celebrations. It appeared that the 2010 World Cup winner dedicated each of the goals to his former partner, with the mysterious gesture “22”.

With his interest piqued by the gesture, Aguero said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“22? Two of 22? It's for Shakira, right?”

The former Atletico Madrid striker was not entirely convinced and claimed that Pique’s gesture might have had a hidden meaning.

Aguero joked:

“How many kids does she have? Two. Maybe they met a 2... Or it could be because of two girls and two women. You never know.”

Although Llanoz co-owns the King’s League with Pique, he could not suppress his amusement and burst out laughing after Aguero’s analysis.

Shakira mocks Gerard Pique’s “love” when announcing her decision to leave Barcelona

Shakira shared a snap of Barcelona’s skyline on April 3, announcing that she will leave the city permanently with Milan and Sasha. She penned a heartfelt caption, thanking fans for their support and aiming a thinly veiled dig at former partner Gerard Pique.

She claimed that she had learned a valuable lesson during her time in Catalonia and that she had learned that friendships lasted longer than love.

Her caption read:

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.

“Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside my many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love. Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow.”

Shakira concluded by saying:

“Thank you to my Spanish audience who have always wrapped me in their love and loyalty.

“For you just a see you later and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves! ❤️”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is one of the many renowned celebrities who have liked the “Waka Waka” star’s post. The post has garnered over 3.6 million likes and 79.9 thousand comments since April 3.

