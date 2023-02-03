“It would be typical” - Chris Sutton predicts scoreline of Tottenham vs Manchester City clash 

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash on Sunday, February 5.

The two sides faced off two weeks ago at the Etihad and the hosts pulled off a brilliant comeback victory. After being 2-0 down at half-time, City won the game 4-2.

They now travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday as they chase another Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's side are five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Sutton believes that Joao Cancelo's departure could be a big blow to Manchester City. The full-back joined Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window.

In his column for the BBC, Sutton wrote:

"I know Joao Cancelo has not been at his best this season but I still think his departure on loan to Bayern Munich is a massive loss to Manchester City. Cancelo has been integral to City's success in the past couple of seasons but something has clearly gone on that meant Pep Guardiola was willing to let him leave and they have not replaced him either."

He added:

"It's a huge call, especially with City playing catch-up to Arsenal in the title race, but it would be typical of what we have seen from them under Pep if they responded with a win here."

Speaking of Spurs, Sutton stated that they might be buoyed after their 3-0 win over Preston in the FA Cup. However, manager Antonio Conte could miss the game against Manchester City after having his gall bladder removed earlier this week, which could be a big blow.

Sutton wrote:

"Spurs might still think it is a good time to play them, and it was a boost for them that Son Heung-min got back among the goals against Preston in the FA Cup last weekend."

He concluded:

"But with boss Antonio Conte likely to be absent after surgery, I am going with another City victory to go with their comeback to beat Tottenham at Etihad Stadium last month."

Prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Manchester City

Tottenham host Manchester City in a key fixture for both sides

While there is still half the season remaining, Pep Guardiola's side will not want to concede a bigger lead to Arsenal in the title race than they already have. The Gunners face Everton on Saturday and City could be eight points behind when they face Spurs.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race for the top four but have played one more game. Brighton are five points behind them with two games in hand as well.

Both teams can ill afford to lose points and this certainly makes for an enticing clash on Sunday.

