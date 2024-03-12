"It is unbelievable" - Gary Neville slams Jamie Carragher's 'offensive' claim that the Liverpool-Manchester City rivalry is the greatest in PL history

Gary Neville has rejected Jamie Carragher's claim that Liverpool and Manchester City have carved out the greatest rivalry in Premier League history.

Carragher gave his take on Jurgen Klopp's Reds and Pep Guardiola's Cityzens rivalry on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. The Anfield icon argued that the standard of football has been superior to Manchester United and Arsenal's rivalry that ensued during the 1990s-2000s:

"You go back to that rivalry between United and Arsenal, that was more fierce and aggressive between the players and managers. In terms of quality, intensity, entertainment… I don’t think we’ve seen this before."

However, Neville hit back at Carragher and deemed his statement as 'offensive' (via Football Talk):

"I mean Carragher’s statement that Liverpool vs Man City is the greatest rivalry is offensive."

The iconic former Red Devils captain alluded to the title back and forth between the Gunners and United. Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger oversaw one of English football's fiercest rivalries:

"From 98 to 2004 Arsenal won three titles, Man United won four. It was blood, thunder, quality. Everything you would want in a rival."

Klopp guided the Merseysiders to Premier League glory in 2020, ending a 30-year league title wait. This halted Guardiola's Manchester City's stranglehold on the title as they've won five of the last six.

Neville, who won 12 titles at United under Sir Alex Ferguson, touched on this while questioning Arsenal icon Ian Wright for not responding:

"In the last six years, Liverpool have won one title. It’s been an absolute demolition. And for Ian Wright to stand there and not pull him up on it is unbelievable."

Liverpool and Manchester City are pushing for the title this season. The two giants sit second and third respectively, with Arsenal top of the table with 10 games remaining.

Klopp and Guardiola are deemed two of the greatest managers in Premier League history. Their clubs have put on spectacles throughout both coach's reigns including last Sunday (March 10).

The Merseysiders were held to a 1-1 draw by the reigning champions in an enthralling thriller. John Stones opened the scoring in the first half but Alexis Mac Allister hit back from the penalty spot in the second half.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp as his 'greatest rival'

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's rivalry ends this season.

Guardiola and Klopp closed out their Premier League rivalry on Sunday. The latter is leaving Anfield at the end of the season, bringing an end to a nine-year reign.

The two iconic managers have squared off 16 times in the Premier League. Guardiola has come out on the winning side on five occasions, losing five to his German counterpart.

The five-time Premier League-winning Manchester City boss lauded Klopp. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Of course, we have arguments and I don't like to be beaten by him, but he's been my biggest rival [because of the] amount of times we [have faced each other] and the pleasure when you beat him - because you know how difficult it is."

It would be interesting to see what Klopp would have achieved if Guardiola wasn't rivaling him during his Liverpool reign. He's won eight major trophies at Anfield but one has to ponder if that would be significantly more if it wasn't amid the Spaniard's tenure at Manchester City.