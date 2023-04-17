Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Mathieu Bodmer has said that Presnel Kimpembe looked like an idiot, as the central defender sang in the stadium after the win against RC Lens on Sunday (April 16). The Parisians won the top-of-the-table Ligue 1 game 3-1, thanks to Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Lionel Messi strikes.

Christophe Galtier's team are now nine clear of second placed Lens atop the table standings with seven games remaining. While Kimpembe is ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an injury, the central defender entered the pitch and sang to the crowd. Bodmer, though, was not impressed by the player's action, saying:

"He (Kimpembe) looked like an idiot."

He added:

"I think he wants to wake up the others (PSG players), but he's on his own. Even the stadium doesn't almost pick up the song. ... PSG were stressed before this match, and they were relieved to beat Lens. This chambering doesn't bother me, but it was badly done. It was uncomfortable."

Kimpembe perhaps tried to get the crowd going as the team moved one step closer to winning Ligue 1 this season.

The central defender, though, will not play a part in the remainder of the campaign after picking up an Achilles tendon injury. The 27-year-old has made 15 appearances across competitions this season, keeping six clean sheets, before suffering the setback.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier pleased with Lens win

The Parisians secured a comfortable win against RC Lens in Ligue 1 at the weekend. Manager Christophe Galtier was pleased with the performance, saying (via GOAL):

“It was important to win. As much as we benefited from the numerical advantage, as much in the second half, we let ourselves go a little. We should have been more serious and more aggressive offensively.

"We have given hope to Lens. But, we took advantage of the numerical superiority. I end the week tired; the nights were short, but always with as much determination."

PSG will return to action on Friday (April 21) when they take on Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash. The Black and Whites are the bottom-placed team in the league with 14 points from 31 games.

Given the position of the two teams in the standings, the clash is expected to result in a comfortable one for the Parisians.

