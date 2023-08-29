"It was an unforgettable season" - Manchester City star Erling Haaland speaks out after winning PFA Players' Player of the Year award

Manchester City star Erling Haaland sounded delighted after getting the PFA Players' Player of the Year award. He added that his teammates deserved to make it to the Team of the Year and added that they want to do it again this season.

Haaland scored 53 goals in 52 games across competitions last season and was in top form for City. His stunning contribution helped Pep Guardiola's side win the European treble - Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

After winning the PFA award, the Norwegian said that it was an unforgettable season for both him and his teammates. Haaland is raring to win more trophies this season:

"It was an unforgettable season for the Man City team and for me personally. Winning the treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group was amazing.

"John, Rodri, Ruben and Kevin all deserve their place in the TOTY, and I am delighted that their efforts have been rewarded with this recognition too. We created some incredible memories last season, but now we want to do the same again this year. We have started the season well, and we need to keep going."

Manchester City star Erling Haaland also took home Premier League POTY

Erling Haaland's debut season with Manchester City was a record-breaking one. He scored 36 goals in the Premier League, breaking the record for the most goals in a season.

Speaking to Manchester City's website after the season, the striker said:

"I didn't expect this (season) to be this good. I still expected to perform. I came into the team who won the Premier League in this previous two years, so to come in and perform, I knew I was going to do (it). I was confident, and I have also been really happy, I've been smiling a lot and enjoying myself, so that's the most important thing."

He added:

"I'm really happy and humble to get this (award) as well. I really appreciate the support, of course, throughout the season and ever since I came here. I think it's really important to appreciate people coming and supporting at home and away games."

Manchester City have started the current season well and are the only team to win all three of their Premier League games.