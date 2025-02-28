“It is a unique skillset and is hard to find” - Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly makes feelings clear about strengthening key position with new signing

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has admitted that the Blues are in need of a striker, but acknowledged that it was tough to find the ideal player. He explained how the club want to find the right balance between long-term and short-term targets and they will try their best to get the right players.

Speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit on Thursday, February 27, Boehly claimed that getting a striker was not as easy as buying things from the grocery store. He believes that the club will be able to bring in the ideal player soon and said (via GiveMeSport):

"The most misunderstood thing is we are thinking about measuring success in years. You have to think both short and long term. We are focused on the combination on both those things and seeking the best way to execute. It is a balancing act. Strikers are hard to find. You don’t go into the grocery store and find a striker. It is a unique skillset and is hard to find. We are trying to balance short-term and long-term but we’re thinking in years."

Chelsea are currently without an out-and-out striker for a few weeks as Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu picked up respective injuries in the win over West Ham United. Enzo Maresca has been using Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku as centre forwards in recent matches.

Todd Boehly on Chelsea plans and fans protest

Todd Boehly has admitted that Chelsea will not be changing their strategy anytime soon as they do not want to mix things up. He said (via GiveMsSport):

"You can't turn left and turn right every three minutes. That might be some of the advice we get if you really boil it down."

When quizzed about the fans protest before the Southampton clash, he added:

"I just think it is par for the course. The sooner you learn you are not going to keep all the people happy all the time, the freedom shows up. We are just trying to execute a plan and recognise things aren't linear, and we are trending in the right direction.

"The trend is moving in the right direction and that's the thing that really matters. In June, it will be three years in charge. That's not a lot of time, especially when you get to 50, 60 or 70 years old in life. It's a whirlwind of activity and steep learning curve, but I think that's also a good thing."

Chelsea face Leicester City next in the Premier League on Sunday, March 9. Before that, they will play Copenhagen in the Europa Conference League Round-of-16 first leg on Thursday, March 6.

