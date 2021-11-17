“It used to wake me up”- Ferdinand says ex-England teammate Lampard’s bathroom habits were a ‘bummer’ due to ‘long, loud p*ss’

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has reflected on the moments he shared with Frank Lampard during their time with the national team. The Manchester United legend revealed the duo were roommates during their time with the Three Lions and also explained what it felt like sharing with the Chelsea hero.

According to Ferdinand, Lampard had a good sleeping habit, but the ex-midfielder's late-night bathroom habits were a “bummer” and disturbed his sleep.

"When I got called up for England I used to share with Frank Lampard. He didn’t snore or anything and he was mostly good but the only thing that was a bit of a bummer was that at midnight he would go to the toilet and it was quite loud.

"In fact it was really loud. So loud that it used to wake me up. This long, loud p*ss," the former Manchester United centre-back said on BT Sports.

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard both had lengthy spells in the Premier League. The former made his Premier League debut in 1999 and retired from active football in 2015 while the latter's debut and retirement came in 2001 and 2017 respectively.

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard's careers in brief

Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand ran riot in the Premier League

Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard are two of the greatest talents to emerge from England. The two icons were spectacular at club and international level, making a name for themselves with their amazing performances.

Ferdinand was a huge force to reckon with at the heart of the defense. The 43-year-old spent the most part of his playing years representing Manchester United, for whom he made 455 appearances, contributing eight goals and nine assists.

The centre-back won six Premier League titles, one Champions League crown, three league Cups and more during his time at Old Trafford. He also had a decent spell with England, recording 81 caps to his name.

Frank Lampard also enjoyed a similar fate. The Englishman is arguably the greatest player in Chelsea's history, with returns of 211 goals and 150 assists in 648 appearances.

During his years at Stamford Bridge, the former midfielder managed to lead the Blues to one Champions League crown, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and more. Lampard also had a remarkable career at the international level, making 106 appearances for England and scoring 29 times.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava