"It was Utd fans dream as well" - Paul Scholes brutally trolls former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville

Paul Scholes has brutally trolled his ex-Manchester United teammate, Gary Neville, in response to a post from the former Red Devils captain.

Neville posted a reflective picture on his Instagram account explaining how he had fulfilled his dream of playing for United when he made his debut 30 years ago.

The former England right-back said:

"30 years ago today , my debut for Manchester United against Torpedo Moscow . 16th September 1992 . If I died the next day, I'd played for United. That was the dream."

Scholes responded to Neville humorously, saying:

"It was Utd fans dream as well."

Neville went on to become a huge hit for Manchester United, making 600 appearances, scoring seven goals and contributing 47 assists during his 30-year career.

The former right-back won the Premier League on 12 occasions, the Champions League twice as well as the FA Cup four times.

He made 85 international caps for the England national team.

Neville struck up a close bond with Scholes as the duo played for both Manchester United and the Three Lions.

The former Red Devils defender has spoken in the past about how he was surprised that Scholes managed to become one of the Premier League's top players.

He said (via Planet Football):

“If you’d have said to me at 12/13 that Scholesy would be one of the greatest players of all time, I’d have said, ‘How?"

He continued,

“He was so small, so slight. He didn’t have great energy. He had no strength. You could knock him off the ball because he was really slight."

“The transformation in two or three years was unbelievable. What I would say is the club saw he was a player though... You get to the end of my career and I saw he’s the best player I ever played with.”

Scholes much like Neville, went on to become a Manchester United hero.

The former midfielder managed 714 appearances, scoring 153 goals and contributing 75 assists.

Manchester United legend Neville not going back into management

Neville endured a torrid spell in charge of Los Ches

Neville tried his hand at football management but was dissapointing in his tenure in charge of La Liga side Valencia.

The Englishman was appointed as Los Ches manager back in December 2015 but lasted just three months in charge at the Mestalla Stadium.

Neville oversaw just 28 matches, winning 10, drawing seven and losing 11.

One defeat that the United legend won't live down is the 7-0 thrashing away to Barcelona on February 3, 2016.

The Sky Sports pundit has promised to never venture back into coaching, saying:

It'll never happen. I'm a million miles away... I don't want to be in that environment anymore."

