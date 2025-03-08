“It wasn’t always the best option” - Xavi opens up on mistake he made as Barcelona head coach

Former Barcelona manager Xavi has opened up on a mistake in team selection during his time in charge at Camp Nou. The Spanish manager left Al Sadd in November 2021 to take over at Camp Nou following Ronald Koeman's dismissal.

Xavi enjoyed a decent start to his tenure, winning the league and the Supercopa de Espana in his first full season in charge. However, things went downhill last campaign.

After a poor run of results, the Spaniard announced at the end of January that he would leave Barcelona. However, Xavi reversed his decision in April, only to be relieved of his duties at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to France Football, the Spaniard acknowledged that his decision to start with three attacking players in midfield wasn't always the best option.

“I admit I made some mistakes in management. Busquets’ departure forced us to rethink our style of play. I chose to play with a midfield of three attacking players, but it wasn’t always the best option,” said Xavi.

Xavi registered 89 wins and 29 defeats in his 142 games in charge of Barcelona, registering a 62.68 percent win ratio. Following his departure, the Catalans roped in former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick as their new manager, a decision that is already paying dividends.

How have Barcelona performed under Hansi Flick so far?

Hansi Flick.

Barcelona have been on a roll under Hansi Flick this season. The Catalans have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season, and are also in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

They are leading the LaLiga title race after 26 games, and have reached the Champions League knockout stages as well. Flick has implemented a free flowing, attacking brand of football that has had supporters on the edge of their seats so far.

Barcelona failed to invest heavily in the squad last summer, only roping in Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. However, the German manager has made the most out of the squad at his disposal.

He has rejuvenated Robert Lewandowski, who has been rolling back the years this season. Meanwhile, Flick's decision to switch Raphinha to the right wing has been a masterstroke too.

Lamine Yamal has also continued his meteoric rise under the German tactician's tutelage. The Catalans have won 30 of their 41 games across competitions under Flick this season, losing just six. The Spanish giants have scored 125 goals and conceded just 45 so far.

