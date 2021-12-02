“It wasn’t our night” - Pochettino rues PSG’s missed chances in 0-0 draw against Nice

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stumbled to a 0-0 draw against Nice in Ligue 1 last night (December 1).

The Parisian outfit created chances galore but failed to convert any of them. PSG had a total of 22 shots, with five of them being on goal. However, Nice somehow managed to keep them all from crossing the goal line to come away with a crucial point.

Despite Nice's good form going into the match, they were not expected to pose much of a challenge for PSG. Mauricio Pochettino's men have been illustrious in the league. They had racked up 40 points from a possible 45 prior to last night's game. The Parisians are still 12 points clear at the top after last night's draw.

Speaking about the game, the PSG boss said:

“It happens. Sometimes you shoot, and it goes in; others don’t. Tonight was not our night. It happens in football and in a season, usually once or twice, to create chances but not succeed in scoring because of the goalkeeper or by shooting aside. You have to accept that this kind of thing happens in a season.”

PSG might have to let Kylian Mbappe leave for free next summer

PSG are still far from agreeing a contract extension with Kylian Mbappe. The French forward's current contract is set to expire next summer with Real Madrid ready to sign him on a free transfer.

PSG are desperate to keep the star footballer at the club and have reportedly offered Mbappe several lucrative deals. The French forward, however, has his heart set on a move to the Spanish capital.

Lionel Messi's seventh Ballon d'Or increases the shine at PSG

Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or in Paris on Sunday (November 28). Although his award was determined based on his performances for Barcelona and Argentina last season, it is still a proud moment for PSG.

Pochettino praised his compatriot and backed Messi to win an eighth Ballon d'Or, this time while representing PSG. However, Messi has made a slow start to his career in France so far.

His numbers this season have been nowhere close to that of a Ballon d'Or winner. Messi has managed only four goals and three assists in 11 matches across competitions this term for PSG. However, it can be expected that once he is fully settled in his new environment, the Argentine will fire in goals for fun again.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra