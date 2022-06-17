“It wasn’t a team, it was a film” – Arrigo Sacchi offers interesting observation about Galacticos at Real Madrid 

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has advised Inter Milan not to replicate Real Madrid by trying to build an attack filled with superstars. He stated that they perhaps shouldn't build an attack of Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri are in direct contact with Chelsea over a loan deal involving the 29-year-old Belgian. Meanwhile, Dybala is expected to join the Serie A club on a free transfer (via Express).

The 76-year-old Sacchi, in a conversation with Gazzetta dello Sport [via Football Italia], expressed his opinion about forming super teams. He referred to Real Madrid's "Galacticos" plan in the early 2000s as the Spanish side signed some big name players.

Sacchi said:

“I have always said you don’t make teams with statues. I was at Real Madrid as director in 2004-05 and they asked me to coach [the team]. Do you know what the attacking line was?"

The two-time European Cup-winning coach further elaborated:

“I’ll tell you: [David] Beckham, Raul [Gonzalez], Ronaldo [Nazario], [Zinedine] Zidane, [Luis] Figo. On the bench, the first reserves were [Fernando] Morientes and [Michael] Owen. It wasn’t a team, it was a film. But it lacked the plot. So I thanked the president but said no."

He stressed the importance of balance in a team and working together to win the ball back from the opposition. Sacchi said:

"To protect the defence, you would have needed two holding players with bulletproof vests. Teams always need balance. In modern football you need 11 players who are always active – in attack and in defence. You need to continually move, take part in the action, work together. It is only like this that you can consider winning the ball back quickly when the opposition has it."

He added:

“If you give up three players to the enemy, it means there are only eight in defence rather than 11: but how? Teams work of synchronised movements. The spirit of sacrifice and physical characteristics of the player are fundamental. I don’t believe, though I could be wrong, that [Romelu] Lukaku, Lautaro [Martinez] and [Paulo] Dybala have these qualities.”

Playing Lukaku, Martinez and Dybala together could perhaps be troublesome for any manager due to their combined work rate. However, it will be interesting to see how they fit in together if Inter Milan manages to sign Lukaku and Dybala.

Real Madrid aim more success with new signings

After achieving a La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season, Real Madrid have already set their sights on their 15th European crown. To achieve that, Los Blancos have already made two summer signings.

Real Madrid acquired the services of France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for a fee of €100 million, including add-ons, from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco. Though the 22-year-old was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain (via Fabrizio Romano), he ended up signing a five-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier, Real Madrid had announced the signing of German centre-back Antonio Rudiger, who joined on a free transfer from Chelsea.

