"It will be around £30 million all-in" - Journalist says Arsenal star will leave in the current transfer window

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Eddie Nketiah is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. Nottingham Forest appear the likely destination for the striker.

Nketiah came through the Gunners' academy and has made 168 appearances for them, scoring 38 goals and providing seven assists. He mostly played as a second choice under different strikers but has further fallen in the pecking order behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Hence, he's been linked with a move away this summer.

Olympique Marseille were heavily linked with a move for Nketiah earlier this summer but the move never materialized. Nottingham Forest have now been linked with the striker and as per Jacobs, they are likely to sign Nketiah for around £30 million. Jacobs said on GiveMeSport:

"The number being discussed is not much higher than the package that Marseille were offered and chose not to progress with. It will be around £30 million all-in, and Arsenal are also keen to negotiate a healthy sell-on clause.

"The expectation is that Nketiah will still leave Arsenal. He is keen on Nottingham Forest. It's really just about the final points of negotiation on the club-to-club side, to see whether this one can get over the line."

Nketiah, 25, scored just six goals and provided three assists in 37 games across competitions last season. His contract at the Emirates is set to expire in 2027.

Arsenal-linked striker opens up on his future

With Eddie Nketiah linked with a move away, Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers this summer. One of them is Sporting CP talisman Viktor Gyokeres. The Swede joined the Portuguese side from Coventry City last summer and contributed 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 games across competitions last campaign.

Gyokeres recently said about his future at Sporting:

"You never know what happens. I feel very good at Sporting, for sure; but in football there are things you don't even know. I feel very good here, I'm very happy at Sporting and I don't have any problem."

Gyokeres' contract expires in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €65 million. However, Sporting CP are expected to demand a much higher fee than that. The 26-year-old has also started this season well, registering six goals and three assists in four games across competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have made one signing this summer - Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. They have also made David Raya's loan move permanent from Brentford.

