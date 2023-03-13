"It will cause problems in time" - Paul Merson warns Mikel Arteta of the issues he will face at Arsenal due to player's return from injury

Former Arsenal striker-turned-television pundit Paul Merson has issued a warning to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta following Gabriel Jesus' return from injury.

The former Manchester City striker made his much-awaited return from injury on Sunday (12 March), replacing Leandro Trossard in the 77th minute. The Brazil international has been out of action with a knee injury he suffered while representing Selecao at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Merson has claimed that Arteta now faces a selection headache with Jesus coming back from injury. He has also warned the Arsenal boss that Jesus did not join the Gunners from Manchester City to be a bit-part player. Merson told Sky Sports:

“Gabriel Jesus coming back is a bit of a problem for Arsenal because the lad will want to play – he didn’t sign to be a bit-part player like he was at Man City. It will cause problems in time but at the moment it’s like another signing.”

The injury Jesus suffered at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could have been a serious blow to the Gunners' Premier League campaign but that has not been the case. Before getting injured, Jesus scored five goals and provided seven assists for the Gunners following his £45 million move from Manchester City in the summer.

Arteta's side have fared reasonably well without their first-choice number nine and have continued their push for the league title.

The north London outfit remain five points clear of Manchester City at the top with just 11 games remaining this season. Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard have done quite well for the Gunners up front in Jesus' absence.

Trossard has scored one goal and provided five assists so far since his £27 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion in January. Nketiah, on the other hand, has nine goals and two assists in 32 games so far but is currently out with an injury.

Arsenal star highlights the importance of Gabriel Jesus' return to the Gunners squad

Arsenal forward Trossard has highlighted the importance of Gabriel Jesus following his return from injury. Trossard said (via GOAL):

"He is a top player and he has contributed a lot already for Arsenal. You can see his presence."

He added:

"He makes other players better as well. We need everyone and it’s great to have him back."

The Gunners will take on Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday (16 March) in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie. The first leg at the Jose Alvalade Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

