"You can see his presence" - Arsenal star details the importance of Gabriel Jesus' return to the Gunners squad

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has detailed how important Gabriel Jesus is to the Gunners following the Brazilian's return from injury.

The former Manchester City forward made his much-awaited return from injury on Sunday (12 March), replacing Trossard in the 77th minute.

Following the Brazilian's return, Leandro Trossard has highlighted what an important player Gabriel Jesus is to Arsenal. The Belgium international has also claimed that Jesus is a player who makes his teammates look better.

Trossard said (via GOAL)l:

"He is a top player and he has contributed a lot already for Arsenal. You can see his presence. He makes other players better as well. We need everyone and it’s great to have him back."

Gabriel Jesus has been out of action with a knee injury he suffered during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Gunners have fared reasonably well without their number nine.

Eddie Nketiah and Trossard have both done really well in the Brazilian's absence and helped Mikel Arteta's side stay at the top of the Premier League table.

When asked if he relishes the competition for places following Jesus' return from injury, Trossard said:

“A lot. I had it already when I arrived here. It’s not that I went into the starting XI from the first week. I had to fight as well for it. I think we have such a good group and competition is that high that, as you saw in the last few weeks, we need everyone to win games. That’s what it is all about. That’s how you can win things.”

Jesus has scored five goals and provided seven assists for Arsenal so far this season following his £45 million move from Manchester City in the summer. Trosard, on the other hand, has one goal and five assists so far since his £27 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to Manchester City's Premier League title challenge following 3-0 win against Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that his side are only focusing on themselves as Manchester City continue to push them for the title. The Gunners remain five points clear of the reigning champions at the top with 11 games remaining this season.

Arteta was asked following the win over Fulham whether Manchester City's constant presence was helpful or a hindrance to his side. He responded (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don’t know. We just discuss what we discuss internally: to be really humble, to work on the next training session and try to be better every day. This is our focus. There is still a huge part of the season to be completed."

The Arsenal manager also said that he was happy with his side's dominant showing against Fulham at Craven Cottage. He added:

"Really happy. Really tough place to come and a really well-organized team. I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances, we kept a clean sheet – which was really important – and we won the game in a convincing way, so really happy."

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday (16 March) in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie. The first leg at the Jose Alvalade Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

