"It will not change our ambitions" - Chelsea boss Tuchel on Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has stressed the Blues will continue to remain ambitious despite Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United. The German tactican was quizzed by reporters over his reaction to the blockbuster signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by rivals Manchester United and swiftly responded.

Tuchel was quick to admit that Cristiano Ronaldo will have a huge impact at Manchester United. However, the Chelsea boss insisted that he considered the Red Devils as title contenders even before the arrival of the Portuguese forward.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo's return has essentially strengthened a direct rival, Tuchel also added that it will complicate things for Chelsea. But the Chelsea boss strongly claimed it will not force his team to rethink their plans for the season.

“They [Manchester United] were [title contenders] before [Ronaldo] according to me. They became stronger even before the arrival of Ronaldo."

"I think he will have a huge impact, he is a true champion. Makes things complicated for us. But it will not change our ambitions."

Thomas Tuchel confirms Thiago Silva is not officially out of Aston Villa, negotiations are still ongoing. — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 10, 2021

Tuchel also confirmed that both N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are unavailable for selection against Aston Villa due to injuries. Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, is fit after shrugging off concerns over a thigh injury.

Saul, Cristiano Ronaldo could start for Chelsea and Manchester United

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could start with Saul and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively on Saturday. Saul, who completed a loan switch to Chelsea on deadline day, might make his Premier League debut in place of the injured N'Golo Kante.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle 😍💪🏼#PremierLeague #Ronaldo #CristianoRonaldo #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/61T26LclxP — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second debut for Manchester United this weekend. Although the Manchester United boss refrained from confirming whether he will start the game, Solskjaer has guaranteed Cristiano Ronaldo's involvement.

“He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure.”

As things stand, Chelsea and Manchester United are level on points in the Premier League table after three games each. However, the Red Devils, who occupy third-place, sit just above Chelsea since they've scored more goals than the Blues. Another win is of paramount importance to both sides if they are to maintain their strong start to the season.

Also Read

Notably, both Chelsea and Manchester United face each other in the Premier League only on November 27, with the match scheduled to take place at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Nived Zenith