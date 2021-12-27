"It will be very close" - Paul Parker predicts the result for Newcastle vs Manchester United

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker believes the Red Devils will edge Newcastle United when the two teams face off on Monday.

The two teams are in a contrasting run of form at the moment. While Manchester United have won their last three Premier League games, Newcastle United have lost their last three fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s side have picked up just one win in 18 league games this season. They seem destined for the drop unless they have a strong second half of the season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will hope to finish in the top four and will see the clash against Newcastle as a winnable fixture.

Parker, however, feels the Magpies will raise their game because of the quality of the opposition. He predicts a narrow 2-1 win for Manchester United:

“Newcastle were never going to improve under Eddie Howe because when you are fifth, sixth or ninth choice manager the players know it. You have to convince them and I’m not sure he can do that with the same players Steve Bruce had. There would have been no difference guaranteed if Bruce had been there."

Parker added:

“I think Manchester United will win but will struggle. They do not retain the ball well enough to keep teams under pressure. It will be very close. Newcastle are going to raise their game because it is United,” Parker wrote in his column for Eurosport.

Manchester United need to win their games in hand to push for the top four

Manchester United are yet to lose a game under Ralf Rangnick and will hope to pick up three points once again later on Monday.

The Red Devils find themselves eight points behind Arsenal, who occupy fourth position in the league table. However, they do have three games in hand.

After some of their games were postponed due to Covid-19, Manchester United now have the task of trying to win their games in hand.

Also Read Article Continues below

They last played more than two weeks ago, so there could be some rustiness in their game tonight. However, Rangnick’s side can ill-afford to drop too many points and fall too far behind Arsenal in the coming weeks.

Edited by Diptanil Roy