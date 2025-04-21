“It will come” - Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu names 3 key improvement he must make following January switch

Manchester United full-back Patrick Dorgu has outlined three areas of his gameplay that he wants to improve. The Red Devils reportedly paid Lecce an initial £25.2 million for the Danish left-back in January this year, and the player has settled in well at Old Trafford.

Ad

Dorgu has appeared 12 times across competitions for United, operating at left wing-back as well as right wing-back, and setting up one goal. The 20-year-old's ability to bomb up and down the pitch also makes him a good fit in Ruben Amorim's system.

Dorgu arrived at Manchester United with a big reputation and was also wanted by Napoli in the winter transfer window. While he is tipped to have a great future ahead, the Dane understands that he is not the finished product yet.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently, as cited by UtdDistrict, Dorgu stated that he needs to think faster, while also improving his decision-making and connection with teammates.

“It’s a very attack-minded position. I think I just need to improve my decision-making, to think fast on the pitch and to connect better with my teammates. I really like to get forward and help the team score goals and I just need to improve on my decision-making. But it will come,” said Dorgu.

Ad

Dorgu is under contract with Manchester United until 2030.

Will Manchester United offload Casemiro this summer?

Casemiro's future remains uncertain

Manchester United could offload Casemiro this summer if they receive a proper offer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian midfielder's contract expires in 2026, and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

Ad

Casemiro is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, reportedly pocketing £450,000 per week. However, the 33-year-old is no longer the player he once was, and the Red Devils are open to his departure.

Manchester United are working on a tight budget at the moment, and could be tempted to remove Casemiro's exorbitant wages from their books. The Brazilian is no longer a first-team regular under Ruben Amorim, and the Portuguese head coach is likely to push for an upgrade this summer.

Ad

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that there's a possibility that the veteran midfielder leaves Old Trafford this year.

"Yes, it’s still a possibility. If a good proposal for player and club arrives, he can still leave," wrote Romano.

Casemiro has registered three goals and three assists from 36 games across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More