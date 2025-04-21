“It will come” - Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu names 3 key improvement he must make following January switch

Manchester United full-back Patrick Dorgu has outlined three areas of his gameplay that he wants to improve. The Red Devils reportedly paid Lecce an initial £25.2 million for the Danish left-back in January this year, and the player has settled in well at Old Trafford.
Dorgu has appeared 12 times across competitions for United, operating at left wing-back as well as right wing-back, and setting up one goal. The 20-year-old's ability to bomb up and down the pitch also makes him a good fit in Ruben Amorim's system.
Dorgu arrived at Manchester United with a big reputation and was also wanted by Napoli in the winter transfer window. While he is tipped to have a great future ahead, the Dane understands that he is not the finished product yet.
Speaking recently, as cited by UtdDistrict, Dorgu stated that he needs to think faster, while also improving his decision-making and connection with teammates.
“It’s a very attack-minded position. I think I just need to improve my decision-making, to think fast on the pitch and to connect better with my teammates. I really like to get forward and help the team score goals and I just need to improve on my decision-making. But it will come,” said Dorgu.
Dorgu is under contract with Manchester United until 2030.
Will Manchester United offload Casemiro this summer?
Manchester United could offload Casemiro this summer if they receive a proper offer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian midfielder's contract expires in 2026, and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.
Casemiro is one of the highest earners at Old Trafford, reportedly pocketing £450,000 per week. However, the 33-year-old is no longer the player he once was, and the Red Devils are open to his departure.
Manchester United are working on a tight budget at the moment, and could be tempted to remove Casemiro's exorbitant wages from their books. The Brazilian is no longer a first-team regular under Ruben Amorim, and the Portuguese head coach is likely to push for an upgrade this summer.
In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that there's a possibility that the veteran midfielder leaves Old Trafford this year.
"Yes, it’s still a possibility. If a good proposal for player and club arrives, he can still leave," wrote Romano.
Casemiro has registered three goals and three assists from 36 games across competitions this season.