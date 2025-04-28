"It will create a big fight" - Chelsea sent transfer advice by former player as Saudi club plot big-money move 

Emmanuel Petit has told Chelsea not to sell Moises Caicedo at any cost. He believes that the club can sell 15 other players to raise money before they think about letting the midfielder leave.

Ad

Speaking to PokerFirma, Petit stated that Chelsea should not sell Caicedo even if they are offered £100 million. He added that the former Brighton & Hove Albion man is one of the best players at the club and said via Metro:

"My message to Chelsea is, do not sell Moises Caicedo. He is one of Chelsea's best players and is showing why they spent so much money on him, Chelsea will need to sell but there are about 15 players who should go before Caicedo does.

Ad

Trending

"The biggest problem Chelsea will have is if Caicedo goes to the board and says he wants to leave, it will create a big fight and be a real problem. But even if it's £100million, Chelsea should sell 15 other players before looking at offers for Caicedo."

Moises Caicedo is reported to be a target for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. Saudi Pro League side are looking to bring in top talents this summer, and Joao Felix is also on the list.

Ad

Chelsea told to keep star player next season

Emmanuel Petit believes Chelsea should keep Andrey Santos at the club next season. He claimed that the Brazilian has been impressive on his loan spell at Strasbourg and should be playing under Enzo Maresca. He told PokerFirma via Metro:

"Andrey Santos can score goals, he can create goals, he can defend, he can link the defence to the forward and he can control games. Technically he's a very good player and he has improved a lot since last season. I think he has shown so much maturity and personality this season and that's why Strasbourg are fighting for a European place. He's very young, he's only 20 years old. So should he stay one more season at Strasbourg? Maybe."

Ad

"But I think if he leaves Strasbourg, he should go back to Chelsea. Honestly, he could be very important for Chelsea, especially in midfield. He can fix a weakness. I think Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have been working very hard together but I think they're missing one more player in midfield and Santos could be the answer."

Chelsea loaned out Andrey Santos to their sister-club Strasbourg last summer after he spent six months at the Ligue 1 side in 2024 from January. He was loaned out to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023 but was not given enough chances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More