"It will depend on the opportunities" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal's plans for January transfer window

Arsenal are set to dip into the market for a midfielder and a winger in the winter transfer window to strengthen their squad depth, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have started the new season on a positive note, winning seven of their eight games across competitions. Mikel Arteta's men are atop the Premier League standings with 18 points from seven games, leading holders Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur by a point.

Despite their fine form, Arsenal have been afflicted by a number of injuries early on in the season. Thomas Partey returned to action in his team's 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday (September 18), but Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are still out injured.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano provided insight into the north London outfit's recruitment plans in January. He elaborated:

"I think their priorities will be the same as (in) August: a midfielder and/or winger, but it will depend on the opportunities in the market and if they find the right player."

With Smith Rowe and Elneny on the sidelines, Arsenal technical director Edu is expected to be in pursuit of new faces.

Whether the club will renew their interest in Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto and Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk remains to be seen.

The Gunners made five major additions to their squad this summer. They roped in Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for a combined sum of around £120 million.

Arsenal will next lock horns with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates in the Premier League on October 1.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sheds light on Emile Smith Rowe injury issue

Speaking ahead of their 3-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta revealed his concerns about Emile Smith Rowe's injury struggles. He told reporters (via GOAL):

"I'm concerned about the fact that we don't have him available, and when he has been trying to train, he's not been feeling 100% or pain free. This is the main concern. We have to find a solution to that, and we are trying to do so."

afcstuff @afcstuff Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. Although there is no time-frame on his return, the club & those around the player do not believe this situation will lead to a long-term absence. [ Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. Although there is no time-frame on his return, the club & those around the player do not believe this situation will lead to a long-term absence. [ @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Emile Smith Rowe is not suffering with a muscular injury. He is experiencing pain in his groin related to growth. Although there is no time-frame on his return, the club & those around the player do not believe this situation will lead to a long-term absence. [@TheAthleticUK] https://t.co/A9nuVIdRNF

He added:

"He's a kid who loves playing football, and it's the biggest thing in his life, and when you are not capable of doing that, especially after the run of games and performances he had with us the year before, it's difficult."

Smith Rowe registered 11 goals and two assists across competitions last season. He has featured in just 47 minutes of action this season, appearing from the bench on four occasions.

