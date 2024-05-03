"It will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong" - Guardiola explains what Manchester City have to do to win the PL this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that they have to be at their absolute perfection to pip Arsenal to the Premier League title. The two sides are the main protagonists in a title race for a second consecutive season, with City winning it last time around.

Manchester City will win the league if they manage to win all of their remaining four games. Pep Guardiola, however, believes that the margin of error is minimal as Arsenal are not a team which drops points too easily.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager also hopes that his side's previous experience in being in a successful title race will help them.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Pep Guardiola said the following (via France24):

"I would love (that), but I don't know, I don't have an answer to this question. I would love to think 'yes' but we have to prove it tomorrow against Wolves and in the next games."

He added:

"We know that we have to win all 12 points, otherwise it will be difficult because Arsenal are so strong, so consistent and it's difficult to see them dropping points."

As things stand, the Gunners are top of the Premier League standings, having picked up 80 points from 35 matches. Manchester City are close second in the table, with just a point separating the two sides. City, however, do have a game in hand over their rivals.

Pep Guardiola's side, however, will have to be wary about Wolves on Saturday, May 4. The Cityzens suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Gary O'Neil's side earlier this season.

There is a hint of pressure on Manchester City's shoulders as they look to create history. Should they win the league this season, they would become the first side to win four consecutive Premier League titles.

Arsenal have had the upper hand over Manchester City this season

Arsenal could very realistically lose the Premier League title even if they win their remaining three games. Mikel Arteta's side, however, have had the upper hand over their title rivals City when the two sides faced each other earlier in the league.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the two matches that they have played against Manchester City. They secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Emirates back in October, with Gabriel Martinelli netting a late winner.

More importantly, however, Arsenal picked up a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium. This saw them remain unbeaten against their fierce title rivals.