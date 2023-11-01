"It will be a very difficult match" - Manchester United star Casemiro previews Carabao Cup clash against Newcastle

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expecting a 'difficult' clash against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1. The Red Devils host the high-flying Magpies at Old Trafford in the Round of 16 of the cup in what promises to be a cracker.

Erik ten Hag's side have made a disappointing start to the 2023-24 campaign, losing five of their opening 10 games in the Premier League. In Europe, Manchester United have two defeats in three UEFA Champions League games.

Newcastle, by contrast, have been marginally better, sitting two places above them in the league table while also offering a surprise on the European stage. The emphatic 4-1 drubbing of Paris Saint-Germain at St. James' Park is still fresh in memory.

Most notably, Newcastle also knocked out favorites Manchester City from the cup in the last round with a slender 1-0 victory. Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute.

Casemiro, aware of Manchester United's form this season, is rightfully expecting a challenging outing at home against the visitors. Ahead of today's mouth-watering kick-off, he said (via centredevils on Twitter):

"It will be a very difficult match, but one that we will enjoy playing. It will be a match that will be decided on small details, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. It is a match worthy of a final. We are very excited about this match, because #mufc - Newcastle is a big match."

Manchester United and Newcastle United meet for the first time in all competitions this season.

Newcastle looking to win consecutive games over Manchester United for the first in over 50 years

In their last meeting on April 2, 2023, Newcastle United sprung a surprise with a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League. Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored apiece in the second half to stun the hapless Red Devils.

The two sides also met in the Carabao Cup final last season, with Erik ten Hag's side winning 2-0.

Now, the Magpies are on the cusp of history. Should they beat United again here, it will mark their first consecutive win in the fixture since back-to-back victories in 1972.

Back then, Newcastle beat United 2-0 on the road in the League Division One in February, before another 2-1 win against them at home in October.