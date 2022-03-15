"It will be a dynamic game" - Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone points out key area which could be decisive in Manchester United clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has given his thoughts ahead of their clash against Manchester United in the Champions League. The two teams will face each other in the second leg of the Round of 16 at Old Trafford on Tuesday (March 15).

The Spanish side dominated the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in February but could only score one goal. Eventually, Anthony Elanga's late equalizer for United meant that it was all to play for in the second leg.

Speaking to Marca, Simeone talked about how the midfield battle will be key in the match. He said:

“Because of their characteristics in midfield, and ours in that area, it will be a dynamic game. There will be high pressure from them at the start and we will try to take advantage of the counter attack.”

Atletico Madrid will certainly be buoyed by the return of their captain and midfielder Koke. The Spaniard missed the first leg due to a thigh muscle injury. He returned in their 2-1 win over Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday but could only play 45 minutes.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are hoping for the return of midfielders Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. They have been out due to illness and a minor injury respectively.

Atletico Madrid will count on domestic form to help them against Manchester United

Of the two clubs, Atletico Madrid have been the better side in recent matches in their respective leagues. They have won all four of their last four La Liga matches and are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions.

They beat Cadiz 2-1 on Saturday to keep hold of fourth-place in La Liga. They are level on points with third-placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand over the Rojiblancos.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have just one win in their last four matches across all competitions. That win, however, came in their most recent game when they prevailed 3-2 against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.

Manchester United will hope their star man can replicate his destructive form against Atletico Madrid as well, with a quarter-finals spot up for grabs. The winning team will join Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the next stage of the competition.

