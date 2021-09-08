"It will not be easy to play" - Saul Niguez speaks out about his situation at Chelsea

Saul Niguez has opened up on his move to Chelsea, stating that it won't be easy to compete with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

The 26-year-old revealed that the prospect of returning to his original midfield position was one of the primary reasons why he moved to Stamford Bridge. He said:

"The three midfielders who are playing are at a high level. It will not be easy to play, but if I put my mind to it and fight it, I can get it.

"Chelsea has promised me to train in my position [midfield], but to play we will see. To return to certain roles that I do not play in now - that is the most important reason for my decision. This transfer is a step out of my comfort zone for me. I believe that you will see a new Saul in a new [better] place."

Chelsea signed Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent next summer for £30 million.

The Blues needed a fourth central midfielder after letting Billy Gilmour leave on loan to join Norwich City. The London giants will be tied in fixture congestion during the Christmas period as they travel to Japan to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Saul Niguez has asked his Chelsea teammates to communicate in English

Saul Niguez wants to get accustomed to life in England as soon as possible. He has urged his Chelsea teammate Kepa Arrizabalaga to communicate with him in English as language is the biggest challenge he faces.

Saul revealed:

"The language is a big challenge for me and I want to learn it as soon as possible in order to be able to communicate with my team-mates simply and comfortably."

"I already told Kepa to speak to me in English because I need to learn and get used to it. I don’t want to speak in Spanish with them. He can help me, but I’ll try to speak to him in English as much as I can, unless I’m really struggling."

Chelsea have had a successful transfer window, having signed Saul Niguez and Romelu Lukaku. The European champions are now one of the favorites to lift the Premier League title this season.

