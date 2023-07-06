"It will be embarrassing for Chelsea" - Glen Johnson names the sales his former side will regret doing this summer

Glen Johnson has claimed that Chelsea will regret selling Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount. He believes that the two players will go on to improve their new sides and that will not be good for the Blues.

Kovacic moved to Manchester City this summer after Chelsea accepted a £25 million fee for the Croatian. Mount was sold to Manchester United earlier this week for £55 million after he refused to sign a new deal at the west London club.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson was asked if Chelsea would regret any of the sales this summer. The former defender claimed that it would be Kovacic or Mount as they are bound to improve their new clubs. He said:

"Either Mateo Kovačić or Mason Mount. Manchester City have top quality players in all positions, so Kovačić doesn't even need to be an all-round midfielder, he just needs to be a rock for them in midfield and then play it to the fellow world-class player that's next to him. This move will improve him even more as he doesn't need to think about getting forward and scoring goals, he can just sit there and focus on that one role."

He added:

"Ultimately these sales come down to the boss, which is Todd Boehly, but he will have those around him that are also decision makers. However, for any negative decisions that have to be made, then Todd is going to take the bullet. It will be embarrassing for Chełsea if the players they've sold improve at their Premier League rivals and it would be even more embarrassing if the players they've signed for big money fail to work out."

It will be interesting to see how Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic settle in at their new clubs.

Chelsea's squad clearance sees players move to rival clubs

Chelsea had a bloated squad last season, and their main aim this summer was to trim it. They have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City, and Mason Mount to Manchester United.

The Blues have also let go of club captain Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. They mutually terminated his contract, and he has moved back to Spain to join Atletico Madrid.

Moreover, Chelsea have also sold Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian sides. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been sold to AC Milan, while N'Golo Kante left the club after his contract expired and joined Al-Ittihad.

