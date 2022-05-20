“It will be exciting to be involved” – Wolves manager Bruno Lage eager to face ‘special’ Liverpool in fixture that could decide Premier League title race

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has expressed his admiration for Liverpool ahead of their Premier League fixture on Sunday.

Table-toppers Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool are separated by just one point going into the final match of the campaign. With the season finale scheduled for Sunday, all eyes will turn to see who will be crowned champions of England this time around.

The Reds require club legend Steven Gerrard to do them a favor by getting a result against the Cityzens as Aston Villa's manager. Wolves, on the other hand, will have the chance to deal a blow to Liverpool's remaining hopes of winning the title.

Looking ahead to Sunday's match at Anfield, Lage admitted that it is a pleasure to see Jurgen Klopp's side in action. The Wolves manager is also relishing the opportunity to have a say in this season's Premier League title race. He told a press conference [via Tim Spiers of The Athletic]:

"It's a pleasure to watch the way Liverpool play. What Man City and Liverpool are doing, it's so hard for those managers and players which is why they're special. Maybe the best teams in the world. It will be exciting to be involved [in the Premier League title race]. And to play against a strong team."

The focus has been on Gerrard's Aston Villa facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Fans are eager to see if the the Reds great can help his former club win the title this season.

However, it remains to be seen if Wolves can cause an upset at Anfield this weekend. Either way, we are in for a nail-biting end to this season's title race.

Wolves go into Liverpool game in poor form

Lage's side currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, with 51 points from 37 matches. The Portuguese tactician has done well to secure a top-half finish with the Wanderers in his debut season.

However, Wolves go into their match against Klopp's side on Sunday on the back of a poor run of form. They have failed to win each of their last six Premier League matches.

Wolves' last league win came against Aston Villa at Molineux at the start of April. It is worth noting that Lage's side lost 5-1 to Manchester City at home last week.

The Merseyside outfit earned a late 1-0 victory over Wolves when the two sides met at Molineux earlier this season. The Wanderers appeared to be in line to hold the Reds to a draw before Divock Origi snatched a late winner that night.

