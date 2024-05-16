"It will be the first time" - Mikel Arteta comments on Arsenal and Manchester City fighting for the Premier League title on the final day

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed excitement with the fact that the Premier League trophy will be at the Emirates on the final day of the season for the first time since the stadium was built. His side and Manchester City will both be in contention to win the league on Sunday, May 19.

The Gunners will take on Everton at home, with City simultaneously playing West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium. If the Citizens, who are currently two points ahead, win their contest, they are guaranteed to win the title. However, if they draw or lose and Arteta's men beat the Toffees, the North London giants will be crowned champions for the first time since 2004.

The Emirates Stadium was notably built in 2006 and since then, Arsenal, while finishing second on a couple of occasions, have never taken the title fight to the last day. As a result, Arteta seemed excited at the prospect of winning the league on the final day.

Speaking to media after receiving The Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic on Wednesday (May 15), the Spanish tactician said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘This is the nice part, fighting for the title until the last day. It will be the first time that the Premier League trophy will be there waiting at the Emirates since it was built, with red ribbons on it, because if we win and they don’t, it’s ours.’’

Arteta added that he hoped receiving the award would give his team some luck following the disappointment they endured earlier this week. Arsenal needed a favor from arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who hosted City on May 14, but Spurs lost the game 2-0.

‘‘Maybe it’s the signal that we just needed, especially after what happened last night [Tuesday night]. But we have a beautiful day ahead of us on Sunday and hopefully the magic can happen. We have to do our [end of the] deal and we know what we need in order to be champions, and let’s do that,’’ Arteta said.

Arsenal and Manchester City beat their Matchday 38 opponents earlier this season

Both title challengers have received favorable matchups on the final day of the Premier League season as they beat their upcoming opponents earlier in the campaign.

Arsenal and Everton clashed at Goodison Park on Matchday 5 of the league season. On that occasion, the Gunners secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of Leandro Trossard's 69th-minute strike. It was notably their fourth win in five games to start the campaign.

Manchester City visited the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on the same Matchday. Despite going down 1-0 to James Ward-Prowse's 36th-minute goal, Pep Guardiola's men sailed to a 3-1 victory. Jeremy Doku (46'), Bernardo Silva (76') and Erling Haaland (86') all struck in the second half.