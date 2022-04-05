"It will fit perfect in Klopp's style of play" - Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to sign 22-year-old Chelsea loanee

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has been mighty impressed with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace. The Spaniard believes the 22-year-old midfielder will "fit perfectly" into Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.

Gallagher has been brilliant for Patrick Vieira's side this season, scoring eight goals and making three assists in 26 Premier League appearances so far.

He has played a significant role in the Eagles' impressive run, with the club currently occupying ninth in the league table. His work rate, darting runs from midfield, and crunch tackles have been appreciated by fans and pundits alike.

Enrique also joined the list of admirers as he recently took to Twitter to praise the England international. This came after Crystal Palace defeated Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

Enrique's tweet read:

"I will love Gallagher at LFC . What a player. Love his quality and the intensity. It will fit perfect in Klopp's style of play"

Gallagher's contract with Chelsea runs out in 2026. While Enrique believes Liverpool would be a good fit for Gallagher, the Blues might bring their loanee back next season.

Liverpool and Chelsea gear up for the Champions League challenge after a contrasting weekend

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2. Goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho were enough for Jurgen Klopp's men to secure the win. The Reds remain just a point behind leaders Manchester City, who beat Burnley 2-0 on the same day.

Chelsea, however, suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Brentford at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Rudiger gave them the lead with a wondrous strike. However, a brace from Vitaly Janelt and a goal each from Christian Eriksen and Yoan Wissa completed the comeback for the Bees.

The Blues are now third in the table, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, with a game in hand.

Both clubs will now shift their attention to the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool have a relatively easy fixture against Benfica on Tuesday, April 5. Meanwhile, Chelsea face tougher opposition in Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 6, at Stamford Bridge.

