"It will go to the wire" - Jamie Carragher picks between Arsenal and Manchester United for Premier League top-4 spot

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal have a better chance of securing a top-four berth than Manchester United. That is because the Gunners have no European distractions this season.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the league standings, two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, but have three games in hand. Speaking on Sky Sports regarding the fourth Premier League team that could qualify for the Champions League next season, Carragher said:

"I think it will be tough for West Ham to get in the top four. Arsenal, what a win that was for them away to Wolves. The games in hand, no European football. You think about how long Manchester United will be in the Champions League; that could play a part. It feels like it will go to the wire."

Mikel Arteta's side secured a key win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League outing. A strike from defender Gabriel Magalhaes was enough for the Gunners to secure all three points at the Molineux.

Following their win against Wolves, Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 39 points from 22 games. However, they trail fifth-placed Manchester United by a point, albeit with two games in hand.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are going through a patch of poor form under Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils have picked up consecutive draws against Burnley and Southampton, which has seen them drop out of the top four in the Premier League.

It is also worth mentioning that both Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in the hunt for a Champions League berth next season. Wolves secured a 2-0 win over Spurs at the weekend, which has given them an outside chance of securing a top-four place. They are currently seventh in the standings, having picked up 37 points from 23 games.

When do Arsenal and Manchester United play each other in the Premier League?

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are scheduled to face each other on April 23, which will be the 34th gameweek of the Premier League season. The game could be decisive in terms of who secures a top-four place in the league.

It is worth noting that Manchester United have beaten Arsenal in the league this season. The Red Devils secured a 3-2 win over the Gunners in December, the last game before Ralf Rangnick took over at Old Trafford.

