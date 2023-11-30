"It will be good attacking football" - Ben Foster makes prediction for Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has predicted Manchester City to easily defeat Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, December 3.

The Cityzens have had a decent start to the season and are second in the standings with 29 points from 13 games, one point behind leaders Arsenal. They have won nine games, drawn two, and lost two, with both of their draws coming in their last two appearances against Chelsea and Liverpool.

Manchester City will aim to return to winning ways against an injury-ravaged Tottenham side. Ange Postecoglou and Co. will be without 10 first-team players due to injury including James Maddison. Meanwhile, Cristiano Romero remains suspended due to the red card he picked up against Chelsea.

Ben Foster appeared on Mark Goldbridge's That's Football YouTube Channel where they made their prediction for the blockbuster clash. Goldbridge gave his verdict, predicting City to win '3 or 4-0'. Foster also gave his input, saying:

"Even though Man City will probably batter them, it will still be a good game though. That's what I mean. I know you want it competitive but it will be good attacking football, that's the beauty of it so I'm going to go a Man City home win. I totally agree but I'm looking forward to it."

Goldbridge interjected, pointing out:

"Four losses in a row for Angeball though that would be."

To which Foster replied:

"That is... That is such a big, Spursy thing to do by the way because, in fairness, I feel for them a little, I do because I don't really like Spurs and I like Ange. I feel like if they wouldn't have lost Van de Ven and Maddison, it would have been a completely different story but that's football for you."

Despite losing three league games in a row, Tottenham played some eye-catching, attacking football under Postecoglou. Spurs are currently fifth in the table with 26 points, winning eight games, and drawing two.

How did Manchester City fare against RB Leipzig in their UCL clash?

Manchester City recently came back from 2-0 down against RB Leipzig to win 3-2 in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, November 28. The 2022-23 treble winners remain flawless in Group G with 15 points from five games and are heavy favorites to retain the trophy this season.

Leipzig's Lois Openda silenced the Etihad in the first half with a brilliant brace, netting in the 13th and 33rd minute. However, Manchester City valiantly responded in the second half with Erling Haaland scoring in the 54th minute. Phil Foden (70') and Julian Alvarez (87') scored one goal apiece to seal the comeback and all three points for the Cityzens.

Manchester City thoroughly deserved the win, dominating possession with 71% of the ball in contrast to Leipzig's 29%. Moreover, the home side looked more threatening up front, landing 14 shots in total with six being on target. On the other hand, the German outfit only mustered five shots, with three being on target.